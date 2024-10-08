‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 fan theory comes true, but everyone missed the bigger twist

A popular fan theory turns true for a major mystery in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) were far from solving the mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 until Episode 7 dropped major revelations. Most part of the latest episode, released on October 8, was a bizarre detour from Arconia as the podcasters visited Doreen, Charles's sister amid the risk of being the next victims.

Despite the trio's attempt at keeping their escapade discreet, the three movie actors, producer Bev Melon (Molly Shannon) and even Loretta (Meryl Streep) showed up. It was mostly chaos at Doreen's (Melissa McCarthy) house until the actors found a major loop hole in the investigation and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) too made a shocking discovery. However, it’s a twist fans saw coming from a mile away.

Popular fan theory about 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 7 comes true

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Episode 6 of 'OMITB' Season 7 revealed that Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne), who was the prime suspect in Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder, was already dead and his remains were burnt in the incinerator. When the podcasters mentioned about Dudenoff returning to New York, eagle eyed fans got their hints from a change of expression of Vince Fish (Richard Kind) and Rudy Thurber (Kumail Nanjiani). Fans predicted that the Westies knew about Dudenoff's death and must have been claiming the benefits by cashing the social security checks and continuing to live rent free in the posh locality of New York.

It turns out that fans were right. In Episode 7, Howard found that five different people were cashing Dudenoff's cheques, and all of them are Westies. Vince Fish even have a second set of cellphone that he uses as Dudenoff. He tries to reach out to the podcasters to tell them that the Westies have killed Dudenoff.

Did Westies kill Dudenoff and Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 7?

Richard Kind in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

For now, the suspicion turns completely towards the Westies. They had the motive of killing Dudenoff and have lied about him the whole time. But having them as the actual killers would make this season's mystery pure vanilla. There are still three more episodes left to release, and therefore, it's safe to assume that the real killer's identity is still unknown.

The upcoming episodes are going to be exciting as the recent episode has established a link to Season 1. Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria helped the podcasters realise that the real killer has been watching them since Season 1 and it's the same person who poisoned Winnie, left a note for Oliver to end the podcast and even dropped a note for Jan that reads, "I'm watching you". None of these mysteries were solved in Season 1.

A fan took to Reddit, wondering if Howard is the one behind all the chaos. He wrote, "Howard is left-handed. So I think since he hasn't been seen as a possible killer (like the Westies), then by definition, he is one. He, at the very least, may be the one pushing the trio to the suspects he wants them to see, either to get the heat off him or for another reason. Them mentioning the person that wrote the note is left-handed and Howard being left-handed is not a coincidence. Who else would be left handed that has prominent ties to the main trio since the beginning and has been in every season?"

Fasten your seat belts as Season 4 gears to uncover the show's biggest antagonist while uncovering the unsolved mysteries that have lingered for years.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 7 Episode 8 will arrive on Hulu and Disney+, next Tuesday, October 15