REALITY TV
TV
MOVIES
MUSIC
CELEBRITY
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accuracy & Fairness Corrections & Clarifications Ethics Code Your Ad Choices
© MEAWW All rights reserved
MEAWW.COM / ENTERTAINMENT / TV

As 'Grotesquerie' drops viewers are just waiting and watching for one thing, rest of the show be damned

Co-created by Ryan Murphy, 'Grotesquerie' stars Travis Kelce in a prominent role
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Grotesquerie's premiere has left fans with mixed feelings (Disney+Hotstar)
Grotesquerie's premiere has left fans with mixed feelings (Disney+Hotstar)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The hype around FX's upcoming horror drama 'Grotesquerie' is skyrocketing through the roof thanks to NFL star Travis Kelce's casting. Travis, who is in the prime of his career and has lady luck on his side, will make his small-screen debut with 'Grotesquerie', making fans beam with anticipation. However, the first two episodes have left fans disappointed owing to Travis's absence.

The horror drama series, which is created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, centers around Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash), who partners up with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to discover the truth behind horrific events. Travis is slated to portray a significant role in the series but does not make an appearance in the first two episodes, leaving fans upset.

Fans express their disappointment on Travis Kelce's disappearance from 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is missing from the first two episodes of 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)
Travis Kelce is missing from the first two episodes of 'Grotesquerie' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

As soon as 'Grotesquerie' debuted, fans raced to X to voice their dismay over the NFL star's absence from the first two episodes.

A fan said, "Where is nicholas chavez and travis kelce at?"

 

Another added, "Me sitting here with a severe anxiety trigger of medical stuff, watching a whole episode of #Grotesquerie just for Travis effin Kelce. And he didn't even SHOW UP (in episode 1)."

 

While another fan said, "Visual representation of what it feels like waiting for nicholas chavez and travis kelce to appear in grotesquerie."

 

When will Travis Klece make an appearance in 'Grotesquerie'?

Travis Kelce's new haircut generated laughter on the internet (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce will  play an unknown character in 'Grotesquerie' (@Gettyimages)

Fans can rejoice as Travis will appear in Episode 3 of 'Grotesquerie’, as per Cleveland.com. While the details of Travis’s character are yet unknown, sources indicate that the NFL player will play a significant part in the show.

Co-creator Murphy noted that Travis went through significant acting training to prepare for the part, in a conversation with Deadline. Murphy was pleased by Kelce's passion and talent, and he lauded him for his professionalism and coaching ability.

How to stream 'Grotesquerie'?

Niecy Nash in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)
Niecy Nash in a still from 'Grotesquerie' (@fx)

The series will premiere on FX and be available for streaming on Hulu the next day. The ad-supported Hulu plan costs only $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

If you want to view the show without advertising, you may subscribe to the package, which costs $17.99 per month.

'Grotesquerie' trailer

 

POPULAR ON MEAWW
MORE ON MEAWW