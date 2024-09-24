From Johnathan Shillingford's blunder to Sandy Yawn's confrontation: Top 5 iconic moments from 'Below Deck Med'

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Johnathan Shillingford's meal could have proved fatal for allergic guest

ATHENS, GREECE: 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 premiered on June 3, 2024, and since then, the fans have been hooked on the yachting show. Throughout the ninth season of the show, viewers have witnessed many dramatic events including a complicated love triangle and even a scary moment when one guest with severe allergies was served a dish that could have killed her.

The latest iteration of the Bravo show was packed with surprising revelations, emotional confrontations, and shocking twists. Let's take a look at the top standout moments that have defined Season 9 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' and captured the attention of viewers from all around the world.

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 chef Johnathan Shillingford's uncooked fish turns out deadly for allergic guest

In Episode 13 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, chef Johnathan Shillinford served raw tuna carpaccio to an allergic guest named Jennifer. Despite specifying her allergies in her preference sheet, Jennifer was handed over a plate of raw uncooked fish.

During the episode, Jennifer shared that the meal looked appetizing but she couldn't eat it. When one of her friends questioned her why, Jennifer replied by saying, "Because I can't eat raw seafood because it could kill me. In my preference sheet, I said about 15 times that I can't have it."

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 captain Sandy Yawn slams rude guests for treating her staff poorly

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9 Episode 12 titled 'From Cloud Nine to Flatline' showcased the deck crew pulling all the stops to meet the demands of the primary charter guest Mahisha Dellinger and her group of friends.

The guests lashed out at Johnathan due to his choice of caviar before questioning Aesha Scott's dinner service. Then, Captain Sandy Yawn chimed in and defended her staff in front of the guests during the charter.

"I always say this: If you beat character down, you're gonna kill their spirit but if you're gracious and you're thankful, you're gonna build them up and they're gonna wanna do more for you," Aesha said.

"I had a client who spent a million euros on a charter, they were so rude to my crew. I pulled the primary in and I said, 'I'll cancel your charter tomorrow if you treat my staff like that again.' They turned it around like that because I called the owner and he goes, 'I don't need the money. End the charter,'" she added.

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 deckhand Nathan Gallagher gets stranded with a guest

Nathan Gallagher was caught up in a distressed situation during 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 Episode 3. Then, Nathan accompanied a guest named Laura on a paddleboarding ride and they got stuck in the water.

Deckhand Joe Bradley and the entire crew got worried after Nathan and the guest floated far away from the luxurious yacht Mustique. "This is really embarrassing. Oh my God, what are we going to do? This can't be happening," Joe said.

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 star Gael Cameron gets cozy with Nathan Gallagher despite having a boyfriend

During the ninth season of 'Below Deck Mediterranean', Gael Cameron flirted with her co-star Nathan Gallagher despite being in a committed relationship with her mystery boyfriend. They also exchanged flirty messages during their time on the yacht.

Right from the start, Gael's relationship with her boyfriend was complicated and they eventually decided to end their romance. As the season went on, Gael and Nathan became more close. They supported each other throughout the show.

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 crew turns furious over provision disaster

In the most recent season of 'Below Deck Mediterranean', tensions escalated among the deck crew due to provision issues. The cast of the show experienced a provisioning disaster that kicked off with a wine delivery problem.

The provisioning company wasn't able to deliver the wine to the Mustique yacht, which ultimately created issues for both the crew as well as the charter guests. Aesha Scott, the chief stew shared her concerns about the matter. Chef Johnathan also failed to satisfy the expectations of the guests as a result of the situation.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 finale is set to premiere on September 23, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.