Is Gael Cameron OK? ‘Below Deck Med’ star's romance with Nathan Gallagher takes a toll on her mental health

‘Below Deck Med’ star Gael Cameron had an emotional meltdown due to complex romance with Nathan Gallagher

ATHENS, GREECE: Throughout the course of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, we have seen the budding romance of Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher. These two lovebirds crossed paths for the first time in the season's first episode as members of Iain Maclean's deck team. During the Bravo show, Gael and Nathan's relationship has gone through its fair share of ups and downs. They hit it off instantly and Gael decided to explore her feelings for Nathan despite having a boyfriend at home. However, Gael and her mystery boyfriend broke up later on.

In the latest episode of 'Below Deck Med', Gael broke down in tears after learning about her beau Nathan's future plans after the show. While on their way back, Joe Bradley told the crew that he had booked tickets to Ireland for himself and Nathan. “Did you invite Gael to Dublin?” Carrie O'Neill asked to which Nathan replied, "She’s coming with me." However, Gael was disappointed with Nathan's answer and soon after, she couldn't hold it together and had an emotional meltdown. “I’ve been trying to hold it in, but it’s been so hard. Every day he breaks my heart," Gael said while sobbing.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Gael Cameron gets emotional due to Nathan Gallagher's future plans (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Gael Cameron doubts her feelings for Nathan Gallagher

In the episode, Nathan Gallagher asked Gael, "What's wrong with you?" to which she replied, "Nothing." "I can't wait to travel with you, seriously," the deckhand added. Then, Gael chimed in, "I don't want you to feel like you have to say that." Nathan said, "I don't feel like it, I want to say that." Gael asked "What do you want?" to which Nathan replied, "I want you. I love you more and more." Gael replied, "Just show it."

In a private confessional, Gael reflected on her previous relationship with her mystery boyfriend and stated she felt overlooked by her partner during their romance. Along with this, she also mentioned that Nathan and her formed a good connection quickly which made her doubt whether his feelings were genuine or not. She also expressed that she fears going through heartbreak again.

'Below Deck Med' star Gael Cameron remains unsure about her relationship with Nathan Gallagher (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9: Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher's romance appears to be orchestrated

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 stars Gael and Nathan share a very close and special bond with each other but some elements of their relationship seem very staged. In the first half of the Bravo show, Gael was in a committed relationship with her boyfriend and their breakup made room for her blossoming romance with Nathan.

Despite the fact, that Gael was already taken off the dating market at that time, the producers still asked her juicy questions about Nathan in personal interviews. It looks like the producers wanted this 'boatmance' to sail and they hoped to build a romance narrative between the two stars. As of now, it's not known whether Nathan and Gael are in a happy relationship.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher first met each other on Mustique (@bravo)

