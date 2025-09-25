Christian Bale looks unrecognizable in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 'The Bride!' as new trailer promises a wild twist

Christian Bale’s shocking Frankenstein transformation in 'The Bride!' trailer teases a genre-bending twist on Mary Shelley’s classic tale.

Christian Bale is grabbing major attention for his jaw-dropping transformation in the first trailer for 'The Bride!' The actor is all set to breathe life into the character of Frankenstein, with Jessie Buckley playing the titular character of his reanimated bride. Inspired by James Whale's 'Bride of Frankenstein' and Mary Shelley's 1818 novel 'Frankenstein', the trailer of the monster flick promises chaos that has never been seen before.

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley screenshot from 'The Bride' trailer [Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros. Pictures]

The trailer for 'The Bride!' showcases an atmospheric, genre-bending story that is totally opposite to actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal's grounded drama 'The Lost Daughter.' It opens with Buckley falling down a flight of stairs, asking, "Was I just the same before the accident?" Later, a low-lit scene shows a duo digging up a grave, with Frankenstein telling her, "There wasn't any accident. Everything we did, we did it on purpose. There is nothing left to do now…but live." Notably, the film also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz in key characters, as per Deadline.

The official synopsis of 'The Bride!' reads, "A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement," as per Variety. In April 2024, Gyllenhaal shared first-look photos of 'The Bride!,' including a camera test with Bale in full Frankenstein makeup. The film’s crew features Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Cinderella costume designer Sandy Powell, and Elvis production designer Karen Murphy.

This becomes Gyllenhaal's second directorial effort after 2021's 'The Lost Daughter,' which earned three Academy Award nominations and starred Buckley and Sarsgaard. 'The Bride!' is among several upcoming Frankenstein films, including a Netflix version directed by Guillermo del Toro, starring Jacob Elordi as the reanimated monster alongside Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.