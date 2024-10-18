Inside ‘FLVBW’ star Shalini Passi's luxurious lifestyle from $65m home to million-dollar generosity

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Shalini Passi lives in a stunning mansion located in an exclusive neighborhood

SOUTH WEST DELHI, NEW DELHI: ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ draws inspiration from the American reality TV franchise 'Real Housewives', but its glitz and glamour outshine the original. The upcoming season of the Netflix show introduces three new faces joining the OG Bollywood wives—Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. One of the newcomers, Shalini Passi, an art connoisseur, makes her reality TV debut.

From the looks of the trailer, Shalini undeniably has a deep passion for art, so much so that she prefers "things over people." On several occasions, she expresses her fondness for paintings, saying they don't talk back. Shalini has a penchant for luxury art and is also a businesswoman. The Delhi socialite has even walked at Lakmé Fashion Week. She is married to Sanjay Passi, the chairman of Pasco Group, and together they have a son, Robin Passi. Although her net worth isn't publicly disclosed, her lifestyle offers a glimpse into her comfortable affluence. She lives in a stunning mansion in Golf Links, one of Delhi's most exclusive neighborhoods. Homes in this area typically range from $87,600 to $3.6 million (₹73 lakh - ₹30 crore), but it’s rumored that Shalini's mansion is worth nearly, if not more than, $65 million (₹300 crore). Her home is filled with rare and exquisite art pieces, including a Murano glass lamp, a Baccarat Mille Nuits chandelier, and a 17th-century William and Mary-style cabinet, among many others.

‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Shalini Passi's husband leads North India's Automobile Industry

Digging further into Shalini's wealth, it appears that her husband, Sanjay Passi, comes from a well-established family. As chairman of the Pasco Group, Sanjay took over his father’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh in 1989, shortly after graduating from Hansraj College.

The Pasco Group is a leader in North India's automobile industry, specializing in Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Maruti Suzuki’s passenger cars. In 2018, Pasco Group grew from $120,000 in 1967 to $327.6 million through their Tata and Maruti business, according to ET Times. Shalini, on the other hand, comes from a middle-class family of professionals. Her father worked in the central government, while her mother was a school teacher.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Shalini Passi has a history of generous donations

Much like her husband, Shalini is a philanthropist at heart. The couple supports several religious, cultural, and healthcare institutions. In February 2021, they made a generous donation of $1.2 million to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which oversees the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

Shalini also has a history of high-profile donations, including contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her philanthropic heart even led her to become Champion for Children with UNICEF in June 2023. Her philanthropic work began in 2010, primarily focusing on helping disadvantaged children in Delhi get an education

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Shalini Passi has a deep passion for art

Known for her love of Dolce & Gabbana’s animal-print gowns and dresses, the 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star has a deep passion for art. This admiration led her to join the Advisory Board of Khoj, a Delhi-based NGO for contemporary arts, in 2012. She is also the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, which supports emerging artists in India. Additionally, she launched MASH, a digital platform exploring the intersection of architecture, art, craft, design, and fashion. Shalini further serves as a longstanding patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

When it comes to luxury art, her extensive collection includes some of the most coveted names in contemporary art, such as Bharti Kher, Anita Dube, Sheba Chhachhi, Zarina Hashmi, and Atul Dodiya, alongside internationally renowned artists like Jeff Koons and Damien Hirst. Her collection also boasts works from Indian modernist masters, including M.F. Husain, Manjit Bawa, and Ram Kumar.

