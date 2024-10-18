'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla's amazing CV boosted by iconic brand

SOUTH WEST DELHI, DELHI: 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' is gearing up for its release with a fresh set of cast members joining the OG wives. With the Bollywood wives set to share the screen with the Delhi socialites, some of their professional backgrounds may surprise viewers. The newest addition to the upcoming season of Netflix's reality TV show features Kalyani Saha Chawla, a Delhi-based entrepreneur with an impressive array of accomplishments that showcase her intellect and expertise in the fashion industry.

Kalyani began her career in the sales and marketing division of the Oberoi Group in Kolkata. She later ran four different magazines at The Indian Express in Chennai, all without a journalism degree. Interestingly, Kalyani holds a B.Com degree that she obtained in Chennai. She even explored corporate gifting before eventually marrying her former husband, Vishal Chawla, after moving to Delhi. Kalyani soon ventured into garment exporting, catering to premium fashion houses like Jean-Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, Mango, Zara, and Ralph Lauren for 13 years from her factory in Noida.

She later became the Vice President of luxury brand Christian Dior's marketing and communications in India, a role she held for over a decade. Kalyani's experience with Dior helped her pave the way toward her own fashion dreams. Looking back at her time there, she stated, "I did a lot with Dior that was not necessarily in its guidelines." However, at one point, Kalyani felt she needed another push in her professional journey. "Dior came very easily to me. I needed a change," she explained during an interview with YourStory. Notably, the high-quality fashion brand is now part of Koi Communications, the communication and marketing agency Kalyani runs.

'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla is a Delhi-based entrepreneur (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

1. 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla owns exquisite brands in the Indian market

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani's love for fashion paved the way for a fast fashion brand in India. She co-founded Lulu and Sky, an e-commerce fashion brand, along with her friend Tina Antoniades. Together, they aimed to target the 15-50 age group. "We wanted to enter e-commerce as people are shopping online for everything nowadays," she said. So far, the brand has achieved significant success, with actresses like Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra promoting the clothes from the online site, causing many items to sell out within two days. In addition to this, Kalyani also owns Rezon Luxury Silverware, a luxury home decor brand based in New Delhi.

Kalyani Saha Chawla also owns Rezon Luxury Silverware (Instagram/@rezonluxurysilverware)

2. Kalyani Saha Chawla on her journey of growing up in fashion

Kalyani is a self-made woman, and her success wouldn't have been possible without her childhood in Kolkata, surrounded by fashion and art. Speaking about her paternal grandmother, the 'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' star noted that her grandmother would read Vogue magazines and was the "most impeccably dressed person" she knew. She also reminisced about her mother allowing her to wear beautiful frocks with lace while she was only a child’s garments exporter. "Fashion is something I was born with," she said. Kalyani added that she always chose art and culture over academics, which eventually led her to co-own Montage Art, an art gallery in Kolkata, with her mother.

Kalyani Saha Chawla owns an art gallery in Kolkata (Instagram/@kalyanisaha)

3. Kalyani Saha Chawla talks about how she thrives in a male dominated industry

Well, there’s no denying that surviving in a male-dominated industry as a woman is hard. However, Kalyani, as a mother of one, doesn’t stress over it. “I do my job well and am not taken in by pettiness,” she said. She added that she dislikes politics in business, and if someone has a problem, she handles it professionally. Apparently, professionalism is Kalyani’s biggest motto when it comes to work.