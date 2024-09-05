'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Episode 4 Preview: Frank Moten is on a mission, and one character must watch his back

Peacock's 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is set against Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Infused with thrills and chills, Peacock's 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist' debuted with a bang and is sure to keep you invested throughout. Based on a true story, 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist' brings chaos and adrenaline in true 1970s fashion as a guy named Gordon Williams, aka Chicken Man (Kevin Hart), a former criminal, becomes entangled in the murky realm of mafia and underworld when he organises a party with the help of his stunning girlfriend Vivian (Taraji P. Henson).

Things take a dramatic turn when his house party is robbed by real robbers, leaving him baffled. Imagine a room full of dreaded criminals who are simply blaming you for their predicament. How would you feel? Our Chicken Man is going through exactly this. However, a glimmer of hope emerges, with the potential to escape from the clutches of robbers. But will Chicken Man be able to turn things around in his favor, or he will end up in the pothole of mess?

What to expect from 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist' Episodes 4?

The first episode of 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' focused on Chicken Man's decision to host a party on the night of Muhammad Ali's (Dexter Darden), comeback fight, whereas the second episode focuses on the buildup to the robbery that occurred in the ending of the first episode, where Chicken Man ends up bringing Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson) to the party, making him the victim of the robbery as well. Episode 3 was also about action, as robbers tightened their nooses while Chicken Man and Frank struggled to break free.

1. What will Frank Moten's next course of action be?

As we have already seen, Frank is the epitome of a dreaded gangster who uses his brains effectively, as demonstrated in episode 3, as the gangster using his wits ends up cornering the gangsters and thus ending the dreaded ordeal. The thing is, he is already at odds with Chicken Man, and by the end of the episode, he is seen brutally interrogating Lena Mosley (Chloe Bailey), asking if it is Chicken Man who is responsible for the robbery.

Before we can hear Lena's response, the camera zooms out, with a sharp sound of gunfire following right after. It will be interesting to see if Frank will corner Chciken Man for the ordeal or collaborate with him to capture the real robbers.

2. Where is Chicken Man taking Vivian Thomas?

In episode 3, Vivian Thomas is injured after Lena launches at her. Now her wound is quite deep, and the Chicken Man is unable to transport her to the hospital or his home. So, where exactly is he taking her? It is possible that Chicken Man is taking Vivian to his friend Silky Brown's (Atkins Estimond) home for assistance.

3. Will J.D. Hudson be able to identify the perpetrator behind the robbery?

After diligently protecting Muhammad Ali, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle) is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to headline the investigation into the infamous robbery. Now, Hudson is a capable man who excels at his job. So, we can see him confronting a gangster in the upcoming episodes as the man will not stop until he exposes the truth.

When and how to watch 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist' Episodes 4?

'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist' Episode 4 will premiere on Thursday, September 12, and is expected to have a duration of around 37–40 minutes, consistent with the length of prior episodes.

You can watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Season 1 on Peacock. Membership to the streaming site starts at $7.99 per month and gives you access to incredible TV shows, movies, and sports.

