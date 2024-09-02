5 best Kevin Hart movies to watch as 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' inches closer

Kevin Hart's 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is all set to make its debut on Peacock on Thursday, September 5

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Guess who is geared up to rob you of your heart? Yes, it's Kevin Hart who is all set to steal your heart as Chicken Man in the Peacock's upcoming criminal thriller series, 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. The miniseries, set in the 1970s, depicts an eventful night during which a theft occurs on the same night as Muhammad Ali's fight.

The show is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 5, and promises to captivate and excite audiences. With the upcoming release of 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' approaching, let's look back at five of Hart's most hilarious and unforgettable movies that are certain to reignite your admiration for the actor and comedian.

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Awkwafina in a still from 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (@hiramgarcia)

Giving a spin to the original 'Jumanji’, the 2019 film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', which is the second installment of the 2017's remake 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' gets love and appreciation from fans.

Hart reprises his role as Mouse in the film, and this time the stakes are greater than ever as the characters have swapped into various avatars, resulting in more turmoil and hilarity. Hart's comic timing shines throughout the film, and his ability to tailor his comedy to various characters will have you falling in love with him all over again.

2. The Upside

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart in a still from 'The Upside' (@davidlee)

Hart breaks his reputation as a comic in 'The Upside’, revealing his abilities as a serious actor. The film narrates the story of Phillip Lacasse (Bryan Cranston), a rich quadriplegic, and Dell Scott (Kevin Hart), a newly released ex-convict. When Dell becomes Philip's caretaker, their seemingly unusual connection develops into a deep bond.

Hart gives a stunning and subtle performance as Dell. His depiction of a guy seeking to find his place in the world is both heartfelt and understandable. While the film has comic parts, it largely concentrates on the emotional journey of its characters, so have your tissues handy when viewing the film, as the movie is sure to take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

3. Central Intelligence

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'Central Intelligence' (Warner Bros Entertainment/@clairefolge)

What happens when your seeminlgy ordinary existence is disrupted by an an unforeseen occurrence that takes you to a terriotary you never anticipated. This is precisely what occurs to Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), an ordinary accountant in 'Central Intelligence,' who is involuntarily involved in the realm of espionage by his old high school acquaintance, Bob Stone (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson).

The movie is replete with quintessential comedy, as the pairing of Hart and Johnson strikes a wonderful equilibrium between humor and action. The interactions between these two not only elicit laughter in the movie, but I also recommend exploring their camaraderie online. You will thank me later.

4. Get Hard

Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart in a still from 'Get Hard' (@warnerbrospictures)

What a beautiful era to live in when you can see Hart and Ferrell's performances all in one movie. The narrative of 'Get Hard' is as hilarious as you might expect, as it follows a highly unusual plotline in which Darnell Lewis (Kevin Hart), a car wash owner, gets recruited by a wealthy businessman James King (Will Ferrell) for a really unorthodox task.

It turns out that King is all ready to fulfill his jail sentence, and he trusts Hart to prepare him. As the story progresses, the two goofballs go on a series of misadventures as Lewis tries hard to educate King on the ways of imprisonment.

5. Fatherhood

Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd in a still from 'Fatherhood' (@netflix)

Hart demonstrates his versatility as an actor with his performance in Netflix's 'Fatherhood', a film that recounts the narrative of a widowed single father raising his daughter after his wife's untimely death.

Although Hart's carefree image as an actor may not often be associated with serious roles, his exceptional performance in 'Fatherhood' has won over audiences and shown his ability to evoke deep emotions. The film provides an opportunity to see a distinct side of Hart, showcasing his aptitude for taking on serious roles. If you like emotionally impactful movies, 'Fatherhood' should be at the top of your must-watch list.

How to stream 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' ?

Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Clifton Powell, and Exie Booker in a still from 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' (@peacock)

Watch all eight episodes of 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Season 1 on Peacock. Membership to the streaming site begins at $7.99 a month and provides access to incredible TV series, movies, and sports.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' trailer