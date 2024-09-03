Is 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' based on a true story? Here's what we know

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is based on a podcast, 'Fight Night'

This article may contain spoilers for 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Peacock's new crime drama series, 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist', will be available from September 5. Featuring big names like Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L Jackson, this thrilling crime drama series promises an exhilarating mix of crime and deception. Created by Shaye Ogbonna, the series is inspired by Jeff Keating's 2020 podcast, and delves into the dramatic events that unfolded during a high-profile after-party in Atlanta, following Muhammad Ali's comeback victory over Jerry Quarry after a three-year hiatus.

What's even more interesting is that 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is based on a heist that happened in Atlanta in 1970. So, is the show really based on a true story? Let's find out!

What happened during the 1970 Atlanta heist?

A still from 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' (@peacock)

On October 26, 1970, Atlanta hosted a historic boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Jerry Quarry. Celebrities like Sidney Poitier and Diana Ross attended, but the real drama happened at a private afterparty hosted by Gordon 'Chicken Man' Williams. A group of masked men with guns burst into the private party, forcing guests to strip and stealing at least $1 million (about $8 million today).

Detective J D Hudson, one of Atlanta's first Black detectives, was tasked with solving the crime. He had to work fast to catch the bad guys before they got away or worse, captured by the New York Gangsters. Two suspects, McKinley Rogers Jr and James Henry Hall, were arrested but were later killed in a shootout with police. Hudson had said that his investigation ended, "when everybody was dead."

Interestingly, Gordon 'Chicken Man' Williams, a key figure in the heist, was believed to have been killed in a contract hit just days after the robbery. However, Hudson later revealed that Williams was alive and had become a pastor! Williams passed away in 2014. This incredible true story inspired the podcast 'Fight Night' and the new series 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'.

What was the 'Fight Night' podcast about?

'Fight Night' podcast was about a heist that took place 20 years ago (@peacock)

Jeff Keating, a podcaster from Atlanta, discovered the amazing story of the 1970 heist 20 years ago. He first heard it from his dad, then dug deeper at the library. Later, he teamed up with producer Will Packer, who also fell in love with the story after hearing it on the radio. Now, they're both executive producers of the series 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Will Packer said in a 2020 interview, "True crime aficionados and those new to the genre will be enthralled," as reported by Commercial Appeal when talking about the podcast that inspired the series.

What to expect from 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'?

'Fight: Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is based on an infamous robbery that took place in 1970 (@peacock)

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is a thrilling series based on a true crime story from 1970s Atlanta. The show follows a cat-and-mouse game between Chicken Man and Detective J D Hudson as they navigate the criminal underworld. With an all-star cast, including Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle, this series is all set to be an exciting ride. Expect a lot of twists and turns and a gripping tale of true crime and deception.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' trailer