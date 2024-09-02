Who stars in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'? Iconic 'Lift' actor to play Gordon 'Chicken Man' Williams

Let's take a closer look at who stars in Peacock's crime-drama show 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A daring heist that stole over $1 million in Atlanta is being brought to life in the new series 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' on Peacock. The show features an all-star cast, including Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Samuel L Jackson, and Taraji P Henson. The true story goes back to October 26, 1970, when wealthy boxing fans attended an exclusive party after the Muhammad Ali and Jerry Quarry match. But the night took a shocking turn when a group of armed men stormed in, forcing guests into the basement, stripping them naked, and stealing their valuables.

Detective JD Hudson, played by Don Cheadle, described the robbery as a bold move, saying, "If there's such a thing as a Black Mafia, they were robbed that night." The thieves made off with cash, jewelry, and luxury items, targeting some of the most influential people in town. The series seems like a great way to bring this incredible true crime story to life. Here's a list of who stars in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'.

Kevin Hart as Gordon 'Chicken Man' Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Kevin Hart stars as Gordon 'Chicken Man' Williams in the series 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Williams was a street-smart hustler who organized the infamous after-party that was robbed. Police suspected him of planning the heist to pay off his debts. Executive producer Will Packer describes Williams as a complex character saying, "Chicken Man loves the streets because they feed him. He’s a numbers runner, and in order to be good at that, you’ve got to know people — be charismatic, be fast-talking. So, when he gets into a place where his street life [and] his home life are all at odds, he is forced to take an unflinching look at himself and who he is in the mirror. It’s tough," in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Kevin Hart finds Williams a challenging and emotional character to play saying, "You’re talking about a hustler, you’re talking about a true entrepreneur — a guy who was chaotic to a certain degree, but driven. He was a visionary. He saw the city of Atlanta becoming so much more than what Atlanta probably intended for itself."

Taraji P Henson as Vivian Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FaithGateway | Christian Books & Bible Studies (@faithgateway)

Taraji P Henson joins the cast of 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' as Vivian Thomas, the mistress and right-hand woman of Kevin Hart's character, Chicken Man. When asked about her character in the same interview she said, "The woman pays attention, and what I love is she finally gets her power. Any obstacle that she faces, she uses that as a way to learn something and to springboard her into the next place she’s trying to go in life."

Henson is no stranger to playing strong, problematic women. She's best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Cookie Lyon in the hit series 'Empire', where she starred alongside Terrence Howard from 2015 to 2020. Now, she brings her talent to 'Fight Night', playing a woman who rises to power and takes control of her life.

Samuel L Jackson as Frank Moten

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR PORTER (@mrporter)

The star-studded guest list at the infamous party included powerful figures like Frank Moten, aka 'The Black Godfather', played by Samuel L Jackson in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Moten was a notorious crime boss and rumored leader of the Council of 12, which controlled the Black underworld. Jackson's connection to the role goes beyond acting - he actually lived in Atlanta at the time of the heist and knew the people involved. This personal connection makes his portrayal of Moten even more compelling.

After the robbery, Chicken Man was so worried about Moten's involvement that he flew to New York to plead his innocence to Moten and the Council of 12. Jackson's performance brings this elaborate and intimidating figure to life in the series.

Terrence Howard as Richard 'Cadillac Richie' Wheeler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrence Dashon Howard (@theterrencehoward)

Samuel L Jackson will star alongside Terrence Howard in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Howard plays Richard 'Cadillac Richie' Wheeler, a notorious gangster and member of the Council of 12. Wheeler was a mastermind of armed robbery, earning him the nickname 'the stick-up man', according to the 'Fight Night' podcast.

In real life, Howard is a devoted family man. The 'Empire' actor is the proud father of five children: Aubrey, Hunter, Heaven, Qirin, and Hero, as reported by People. He's famous for his iconic role as DJay in the movie 'Hustle & Flow', which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Despite playing a tough gangster in the series, Howard's off-screen persona is a loving dad.

Don Cheadle as JD Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Cheadle (@doncheadle)

Don Cheadle will play John Davis 'JD' Hudson, Atlanta's first Black detective, in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Hudson was leading security at the Muhammad Ali fight when the heist occurred and later became the lead investigator. He described the robbery as "something out of a storybook" in a 1971 article in the Atlanta Journal and Constitution magazine. As a Black officer, Hudson faced racism and restrictions, including being unable to arrest white individuals or patrol white neighborhoods. His experiences will be portrayed in 'Fight Night'. Executive producer Will Packer hopes the show will give audiences an authentic look at life for Black Americans in 1970s Atlanta, saying, "I want people to come out of this feeling like they got an authentic slice of what life was like," as documented in an interview with the Atlanta History Center between 2005 and 2006.

Don Cheadle is a talented actor known for his versatility in playing complex characters, recently starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes/War Machine. He has recently been making headlines for his environmental activism, particularly his efforts to raise awareness about climate change and his involvement in the United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals initiative.

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores Hudson

Marsha Stephanie will take on the role of Blake as Delores Hudson in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' (@gettyimages)

Marsha Stephanie Blake will play Delores, the wife of Don Cheadle's character JD Hudson, in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Delores was a dedicated teacher in Dekalb County and Atlanta Public Schools, and a loving mother to their two children, John Tony and Renee.

Blake is also a talented actress with a range of credits, including 'Orange Is the New Black', 'This Is Us', and 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey', which was produced by her co-star Samuel L Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson. She brings her unique acting skills to the role of Delores, adding more depth to the story through the eyes of different characters.

Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dexter Darden (@dexterdarden)

Muhammad Ali, played by rising star Dexter Darden, will be a key figure in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Ali's highly anticipated return to boxing after a 3-year ban culminated in a match against Jack Quarry in Atlanta on October 26, 1970. The event drew global attention and attracted A-list celebrities like Sidney Poitier, Arthur Ashe, and Diana Ross.

Dexter Darden, known for his roles in 'Saved by the Bell' and the 'Maze Runner' film series, will bring Ali to life on screen. With Ali's story having been told many times before, Darden's portrayal will offer a fresh perspective on the boxing legend. Dexter Darden has also been using his platform to raise awareness about social justice issues, including racial equality and mental health. He recently partnered with the non-profit organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to support their youth empowerment programs and provide resources for underprivileged communities.

Lori Harvey as Lola Falana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, will play Lola Falana in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Falana was a trailblazing entertainer, dubbed the 'Queen of Las Vegas' in the 1960s and 1970s, and was once the highest-paid woman performing in Las Vegas, according to Latina magazine.

Before pursuing acting and modeling, Harvey was passionate about horseback riding, a hobby that combines fitness and her love for animals. "My love for the sport just took over. I’m in love with horses. That literally took up all of my time. I would be there from the time the barn opened until they closed," she told Bustle in 2021. 'Fight Night' marks one of Harvey's first television roles, following in the footsteps of Falana, who graced magazine covers like EBONY in July 1967 and even had her own show.

Sinqua Walls as McKinley Rogers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@sinquawalls)

Sinqua Walls will play McKinley Rogers, one of the men indicted for the notorious Atlanta heist, in the Peacock limited series 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Walls has built a reputation for his versatile performances in various shows, including 'Once Upon a Time', 'Power', and 'American Soul'.

Sinqua Walls has also been using his social media to raise awareness about social and environmental issues, recently partnering with a non-profit organization to support community development projects. He has also been open about his fitness journey, sharing his workout routines and wellness tips with his fans on social media.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' trailer

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is set to release on Peacock on September 5, 2024