The rise and fall of JD Hudson: From trailblazer to a career shrouded in controversy

JD Hudson served as detective lieutenant in Atlanta’s police department and gained prominence when he was tasked assigned the infamous heist case of 1970

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Two times Grammy award winner Don Cheadle will appear as Detective JD Hudson in Kevin Hart led 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'. Despite being a supporting character in the series based on real incident, Hudson's sub-plot reads like a gripping novel with twists that are hard to predict.

Hudson, who started as a rookie in the Atlanta Police Department became a revered detective lieutenant and peaked in his career when he was tasked to guard the legendary Muhammad Ali in his comeback fight in 1970 after a hiatus of three years. But beyond the flashing cameras and cheering crowds, a darker reality was brewing, that put his career and legacy in jeopardy.

JD Hudson's role in the investigation of 1970 heist

Hudson was Atlanta’s first Black detective lieutenant in the vice squad. He wasn't just known for solving crimes but also for bridging the gap between a community that distrusted the police department, led by white Americans at that time. That's the reason why he was assigned to take over the investigation of the million dollar heist involving black citizens that took place at a party following Muhammad Ali's victory Jerry Quarry in his comeback fight in 1970.

Gordon Williams, also known as Chicken Man (played by Kevin Hart in Peacock series) was the primary suspect as he was the host of the infamous after-party. Williams was a hustler with a history, one that intertwined with Hudson's own dating back to their childhood.

Despite being on the opposite sides of the law, they shared a relationship of mutual respect for each other. Hudson saw Williams as a product of the same system he was trying to change. Though Williams's way of life could be questionable, Hudson always believed that he wasn't violent and could never pull off a stunt as big as that heist.

Hudson didn't get a chance to solve the crime as the victims of the robbery, i.e. the underworld, got to the robbers first and killed them. Only three robbers- Houston Jimmy Hammond, McKinley Rogers Jr, and James Henry Hall, were arrested and indicted, as per The New York Times report dated November 18, 1970.

Jeff Keating, the host of podcast that inspired Peacock's series, found the newspaper clippings that mentioned Williams aka Chicken Man died within two days of the robbery. The incident dates back to the year 2002, when Hudson, who was now retired told Keating that the Chicken Man is alive, as per Blake Guthrie's blog for Creative Loafing, Atlanta's major newsweekly in 2004.

JD Hudson's association with Chicken Man

Hudson's reputation as a cop hit the bottom due to his undeniable connection to the city's underworld. He told Keating that the Chicken Man has turned towards spirituality and is now a pastor.

Hudson and Williams sat together, talking like old friends as they faced the camera. Though the case was closed, it remained unsolved with people divided over Williams's role in it. The report of his killing makes one wonder if Williams was indeed the mastermind of the heist and faked his own death to evade the cops and the underworld. It also casts a shadow of doubt on Hudson, the lead detective on the case, who remains friendly with the prime suspect. Or was Hudson right about Williams's innocence the whole time? It would be an intriguing key point in Kevin Hart's upcoming series.

How to stream 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'?

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' is an American crime drama series created by Shaye Ogbonna. It features Kevin Hart, Taraji P Henson, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, and Samuel L Jackson.

The series will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, September 5. All the eight episodes will be released simultaneously for the binge watching experience.

