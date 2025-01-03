Fans are criticizing Taylor Sheridan's new series 'Landman' for one major reason: "The worst..."

Taylor Sheridan's latest series Landman, has stirred a hot debate since its premiere, and much of that critique landed squarely on one aspect: the show's portrayal of female characters. The new Paramount+ drama, which centers on Billy Bob Thornton's role as oil executive Tommy Norris, has been widely criticized over what many viewers deemed to be reductive and hypersexualized portrayals of the female characters.

It's official. As of episode 7, I am hate watching Landman. It is criminal to waste Billy Bob Thornton like this. The writers seem like they emerged from a cryogenic chamber and think it is still 1953 in terms of the female characters. We get it, Angela's super, super hot, and… pic.twitter.com/G36DGbghjC — NightmareAttic (@nightmare_attic) December 23, 2024

The controversy concerns three characters. First is that of Angela, Tommy's ex-wife, played by Ali Larter, who often features in scenes where she flirts with her ex-husband. The second is their daughter Ainsley, played by Michelle Randolph, who has sexually inappropriate conversations with her dad. Lastly, the character of Cami, played by the acclaimed Demi Moore, who gets relegated to inconsequential scenes, as per Dexerto.

Netizens have been harsh in their critique of the show, to say the least. A Reddit user penned, "This is one of the worst shows I have ever seen." One particular scene from Episode 1 particularly upset viewers— an uncomfortable and inappropriate father-daughter interaction. "The mom is the trashy one; the daughter really doesn’t have a good role model...I do like the series though...Billy Bob Thornton...it started with Sling Blade and he has managed to keep relevant," opined a critic.

Episode 7 “all roads lead to a hole” Of Landman is a misogynistic disgusting display of everything wrong with that culture. Now I’m no woke or prude growing up with the veiled misogynistic behavior of 007 wrapped in insouciance but this episode defies any logical & intellectual — GM (@melchigr) December 30, 2024

Randolph, who stars as Ainsley, recently commented on the backlash in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's hard to not be aware of it," she said. "Some of the things that Ainsley has to say are shocking and there were moments where I thought, 'I don't know how I'm going to pull this off.'" Despite the criticism, Randolph maintains pride in the show, suggesting that at least it's 'sparking conversation.' Thornton has also stepped up to defend the show's portrayal of women, particularly Larter's supposedly 'cartoonish' performance as Angela. "I was raised down there in Arkansas and Texas, and women like Ali exist. It’s hard to look that good, but some of them do," Thornton said, suggesting the characterization mirrors the reality he's seen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Billy Bob Thornton on Monday earned his seventh Golden Globe nomination for playing the title role in Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s deceptively… pic.twitter.com/psf6PZhA4m — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) December 9, 2024

This difference in portrayal has not gone unnoticed, particularly when set against Sheridan's previous work and the Beth Dutton character of Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone. As much as Beth may be known for her sharp tongue and aggressive manner, fans argue her character had an emotional depth and complexity that's missing in the female characters of Landman. Beth's on-again, off-again difficult relationship with her father and unresolved grief made her a layered character.

Joe Neumaier, Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and Jon Hamm speak on stage during Landman (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic)

As new Landman episodes drop every Sunday—eight episodes remaining— audiences are watching closely to see if these portrayals evolve or if the show maintains its current course. The controversy has sparked broader discussions about character development in Sheridan's work and the responsibility of creators in portraying diverse, well-rounded characters regardless of gender.