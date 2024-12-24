Michelle Randolph opens up about that awkward daddy-daughter scene with Billy Bob Thornton on 'Landman'

The 27-year-old actress, playing Thornton's daughter Ainsley, gained attention after an intimate conversation between their characters went viral.

Michelle Randolph broke her silence in an interview with The Wrap about the notorious scene with co-star Billy Bob Thornton. The moment sent social media into a tailspin following the premiere of Paramount+'s newest hit series, 'Landman'. The actress, 27, who plays the role of Thornton's teenage daughter Ainsley in the show, became an overnight focus after an uncomfortably intimate conversation between their characters surfaced online.

During a high school football game, Thornton's character Tommy Norris uncomfortably asks his 17-year-old daughter about her intimate relationship with her football player boyfriend. Ainsley gives a shockingly candid response about their personal 'rule,' leaving Norris visibly stunned and hastily excusing himself for a soda break. "I just thought to myself, 'How am I going to say this with a straight face, looking into Billy's eyes?'" Randolph later recalled the awkward scene. "I was Ainsley in that moment. I was not Michelle. And as Michelle, I will never be saying that to my father. Let's be clear," she explained.

Behind the Scenes Challenge

Adding to the complexity of filming was the setting—a live football game with real spectators. "There's people watching, and I'm like, they don't know anything about the show. They don't know the scripts. They don't know the premise, and if they can overhear this one line, what do they think that we're filming?" Randolph revealed, admitting at one point her face "turned bright red," and they couldn't help but break into laughter.

Michelle Randolph is a talented actress and model, best known for her roles in the television series "1923" and "Landman." Born on September 11, 1997, she is 27 years old. Michelle is also the younger sister of Cassie Randolph, winner of "The Bachelor" Season 23. Beyond her… pic.twitter.com/NtSpXwXAQc — Shagun Yadav (@CodeAndConsole) November 27, 2024

But for Randolph, the leap from sharing scenes with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' to acting opposite Thornton was the real exciting challenge. "I had just come off working with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford so I was like, 'If Billy Bob's next, I think I'm just going to pass out before work every day anyways. I might as well try to work with Billy every day,'" she shared.

Creating Chemistry: The Norris Family Dynamic

With Thornton and Ali Larter, who plays Ainsley's mom, Randolph helped bring the complex family dynamic to life. The actress dove deep into understanding her character's unbridled nature. "I just had to really find a way to understand why someone would be this candid – she's so unbridled and free-spirited and confident. I wish I was more unfiltered as a person," she explained.

One of the best shows I have watched over the last couple years, I highly recommend Landman on Paramount+ https://t.co/bc9sp83nOT — Timothy Kashin (@TJKashin) December 23, 2024

'Landman' has already become Paramount+'s No. 1 series of all time, with audiences praising both performances and Taylor Sheridan's storytelling. "He has, I don't know how many amazing shows out right now, and he just builds these universes and he invites you, as an actor, to live in this universe," Randolph raved about the creator in a recent Town & Country interview.

(L-R) Paulina Chávez, Michelle Randolph, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Ali Larter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s 'Landman' at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle)

While 'Landman' keeps audiences hooked with its story of fortune-seeking on West Texas oil rigs, Randolph will return as Elizabeth Strafford in 1923 Season 2, airing next February.