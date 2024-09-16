'Abbot Elementary' fans outraged as The Bear's win adds fuel to 'what is comedy' scandal

Many fans believe 'The Bear' doesn’t belong in the comedy category, especially when compared to 'Abbott Elementary,' which is a classic sitcom

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: At the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony. 'The Bear' took home the Outstanding Comedy Series award, sparking debate over whether the FX series truly belonged in the comedy category. Many fans felt that ABC's 'Abbott Elementary', with its critical acclaim and popularity, was a stronger contender for the honor.

With its intense kitchen setting and dramatic themes, 'The Bear' seemed like an unlikely candidate for a comedy award, especially when pitted against 'Abbott Elementary.' The ABC show is widely praised for its authentic portrayal of a Philadelphia public school and its talented ensemble cast. As the dust settles on this year's awards, the controversy underscores the challenges of categorizing genre-bending shows and the subjective nature of award voting.

What is 'Abbott Elementary' about?

'Abbott Elementary' is more than just a TV show—it's a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes of public education. This hilarious and heartwarming mockumentary-style sitcom follows the lives of a passionate group of teachers and staff at a Philadelphia public school, capturing the ups and downs of working with limited resources but an unlimited heart. You'll fall in love with the quirky characters, from the determined principal to the bizarre teachers, as they navigate budget cuts, student dramas, and personal struggles. With its authentic portrayal and talented cast, 'Abbott Elementary' will make you laugh, cry, and cheer for the people who shape young minds.

Fans take a dig at the 2024 Emmys for 'robbing 'Abbott Elementary'

Many fans of the series took to X to express their feelings, with one saying "The Bear deserves it's praise and awards. But not in the comedy category when Abbot Elementary is right. The only reason The Bear was placed in that category was because of the dominance of Succession. Justice for Abbot!" "Abbot Elementary and What We Do In The Shadows have been robbed this evening," wrote another fan.

One fan, expressing her disappointment, wrote, "Abbot elementary i am so sorry." Another added, "It really makes me sad that Abbot Elementary doesn’t win. It’s such a great show."

One frustrated fan commented, "I'm so sick of TheBear and how the Emmys overload these Comedy categories with nominations. It is as if the academy (or whoever decides the winners of these awards) doesn't want AbbotElementary to have a chance. To whom it concerns - THE BEAR IS NOT A F*****G COMEDY."