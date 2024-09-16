Emmys 2024: Jean Smart has fun at network’s expense after winning Lead actress for 'Hacks'

Jean Smart playfully roasted her network by mixing up the names HBO and Max during her award-winning speech at The Emmys 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 Emmys kicked off with a bang! The 76th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The award show was a star-studded affair, bringing together all the fan favorites under one roof to honor and celebrate the best in television. During the award ceremony, the acclaimed Jean Smart bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing the character of Deborah Vance in the comedy-drama series 'Hacks.' Talented actress Candace Bergen best known for starring in the CBS sitcom 'Murphy Brown' handed over the award to Jean.

In her award-winning speech at The Emmys 2024, Jean playfully roasted her network by mixing up the names HBO and Max. For those of you unaware, let us share with you, 'Hacks' is a show that revolves around the relationship between an iconic standup comic and a budding standup comic, and it premiered on HBO Max in 2021. “I will never be able to thank you enough for thinking of me with this incredible role. Casey and Sara and everybody at HBO. At Max — I’m sorry. Just what we needed, another network," Jean jokingly said.

'Hacks' actress Jean Smart wins Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (@abc)

'Hacks' actress Jean Smart flaunts her comedy chops during Emmys 2024

Jean Smart, who portrays Deborah Vance, a legendary stand-up comedian from Las Vegas, in HBO Max's show 'Hacks' put her comedy skills on display during the Emmys 2024. We must say, her comedic timing was truly unmatched.

"It's very humbling it really is and I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Jean said in her Emmys speech. The audience continued to laugh as she added, "I'm serious." Jean also expressed her gratitude to her agent of over 30 years, Scott Henderson, who is retiring, saying, “Scott, I love you, and I wish you all the best. He’s going to bicycle through France, because that’s better than representing me."

'Hacks' actress Jean Smart shows off her comedy skills at Emmys 2024 (@abc)

How many Emmys does Jean Smart have?

Jean Smart, who previously won a total of five Emmys, has now added another award to her collection, making her a six-time Emmy winner. On Sunday, September 15, she won her third Emmy for her role in HBO Max’s Hacks.

Along with this, Jean has previously won two Emmys for her guest appearances on 'Frasier' in 2000 and 2001 respectively. Additionally, she also walked away with one Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in 'Samantha Who?'

'Hacks' actress Jean Smart has won six Emmys (Instagram/@realjeansmart)

Has 'Hacks' won any Emmys?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. In 2022, 'Hacks' won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. In 2023, Jean Smart won another Emmy for the show and now she has got another Emmy due to her excellent acting skills.