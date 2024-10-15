‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Gary King’s crash could sink Captain Glenn Shephard with whopping bill

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Gary King crashed a tender which could potentially result in a significant $200,000 cost for Glenn Shephard

IBIZA, SPAIN: Captain Glenn Shephard can face financial losses due to a cast member's mistake. In the second episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Gary King was seen managing the crew's tender as he hired a dancer to entertain the charter guests aboard the luxurious yacht Parsifal III.

Unfortunately, Gary didn’t notice a rock in the dark and crashed a small boat. He expressed his frustration about the incident in a private confessional, saying, “I’ve driven around here hundreds of thousands of times. Not cool.”

Luckily, no one got injured. After evaluating the damage, Gary expressed that Captain Glenn wouldn't be happy with the tender crash and the damage he had caused.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Gary King crashed the tender (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Gary King was worried that the tender might sink

After getting back to Parsifal III, Gary narrated the entire incident to Glenn who felt a sense of relief after learning that the tender wasn't sinking or leaking and everyone was safe. However, he was worried about the possibility of flooding the engine.

"If the tender's got a hole in it, it won't sink because it's an inflatable tender, but it could submerge that engine and then we're buying a new one. And that tender is about 180 thousand euros," he said.

For the unversed, 180 thousand euros is equal to approximately 200,000 American dollars. Considering the situation, Glenn asked Emma Crouch to monitor the tender for the night. Gary couldn't stop thinking about his mistakes and said, "It's always f**king something."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Gary King's tender crash can cost Glenn Shephard $200K (@bravo)

Did the tender get fixed on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5?

The following morning, Gary took a closer look at the tender and discovered it wasn't flooded. On the other hand, Glenn did a deep inspection and inquired a crew member about the tender situation.

"Did you have a look last night? How do you know how bad it is? Dude, I want to figure this out. First, I want to get a video of all the damage: scratches, dings, dents, whatever. So let's get some video of it first," Glenn asked.

The tender crash could have created some serious problems for the cast and the crew but luckily, there was minimal damage, just a large surface scratch. "It looks like, luckily, this damage is cosmetic, so it's not something that's going to impact the performance of the tender. What we do can be very dangerous. This is not the way we want to start our season," Glenn said.

The Parsifal III yacht's tender on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 Episode 2 (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.