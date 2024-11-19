'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Emma Crouch’s performance puts her in hot water

During the seventh episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Gary King was seen teaching Emma Crouch how to drive a boat. Gary taught Emma how to control the throttle and handle the steering wheel. The 35-year-old deckhand appeared nervous and anxious, especially with every member of the deck crew closely watching her every move. "I think having all eyes on me is throwing me for a loop a bit," she shared in a private confessional.

Shortly after, Gary expressed his concerns about Emma's performance to Captain Glenn Shephard, saying, "We almost had a crash in the dock. There's a lot of waiting and looking around and she's having a smoke, she's having a tea and then, she's out there on her phone. She doesn't get the urgency. She has to understand her lack of experience is impacting the team." Gary also pointed out that Emma tends to make excuses for everything. "Emma is an excuse maker when it comes to work. There's always a reason behind it not being taken. She needs to prove that wants to learn otherwise we are quite happy to find someone that wants to be here. She needs a little wake-up call," he said in a personal interview.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Emma Crouch gets annoyed by Gary King's claims

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 Episode 7 showcased Gary King confronting Emma regarding her actions onboard. "If I ask you to do things and you're like, 'No, I can't do it,' and then you go for a coffee and then it's a cigarette, and then it's another coffee, and then it's inside," Gary told Emma. However, Emma alleged that she doesn't drink coffee. Gary added, "It just seems to me there's no sense of urgency. I mean, I don't know if you want to carry on working on yachts after this. But, I mean, it seems like you don't really want to be there."

On the other hand, Emma was upset by Gary's comments and argued that it was unfair to place all the blame on her. "You've had no feedback to give me, and then all of a sudden you've got all this feedback that dates back? It's a bit sh*tty. And it's really f**king hard to improve when all you see is a snapshot," she said.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Emma Crouch wants to improve her skills

Emma Crouch, who is one of the deckhands on Season 5 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht,' expressed her desire to improve her skills as the show progresses. At the end of her conversation with Gary King, she mentioned that she would keep his feedback in mind moving forward.

After receiving the feedback from Gary, Emma also mentioned that she would try her very best to be more urgent when it comes to providing help to the charter guests and her teammates during charters on board the luxurious yacht Parsifal III.

