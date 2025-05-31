Nicole Scherzinger called this Masked Singer ‘one of the best’ — and the performance totally backs her up

The vocals, the emotion, the performances—here’s why Nicole Scherzinger can’t stop raving about this Season 8 winner.

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 may have concluded with Gretchen Wilson, aka Pearl, being crowned as the winner, but chatter around it is not going to die anytime soon. The show, which premiered on Fox in January 2019, has welcomed a host of talented contestants in every season. However, only one manages to successfully conceal their identity and claim victory. Among the winners, a talented contestant is still celebrated for her stellar vocal talents. Moreover, Nicole Scherzinger was so amazed by this singer's talent that she openly called her 'one of the best.'

Nicole Scherzinger of NBC's Annie Live! and FOX's The Masked Singer visits The Empire State Building in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

The winner in question is Amber Riley, who performed as Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8. Additionally, Riley made history as the first person to win both 'The Masked Singer' and 'Dancing With the Stars,' as per Screen Rant. It was only Scherzinger who correctly guessed Riley's identity, while the other panelists guessed Yvette Nicole Brown, Jordin Sparks, and Jennifer Hudson. Riley triumphed over runners-up Wilson Phillips (as Lambs), resulting in a standout season.

Notably, Riley wowed 'The Masked Singer' panel throughout the season, but it was her finale performance of John Mayer’s 'Gravity' that drew the most powerful praise. After the emotional performance, panelist Scherzinger made a heartfelt statement that brought Riley to tears beneath her Harp mask. "You are anointed, Sis," Scherzinger said. She further added, "Because when I watched you stand up there in your stillness, I was like, 'That is the power of God in her right now.' You are truly one of the best that has ever graced our stage. Thank you."

Throughout her time on 'The Masked Singer,' Riley consistently delivered standout performances, including powerful renditions of songs like 'Perfect' by P!nk, 'I Have Nothing' by Whitney Houston, 'About Damn Time' by Lizzo, and 'The Edge of Glory' by Lady Gaga. Each performance showcased her vocal strength and emotional range, resulting in praise from all the judges.

Now, despite many legends gracing the show, why does Riley remain one of the greatest? The answer is crystal clear, as what set Riley apart was how she poured so much emotion into all of her performances and stunned everyone with her vocal range and star quality. As the Harp, she brought 'The Masked Singer' to a whole new level of excellence. Every time she stepped on stage, she delivered a masterclass on how to captivate an audience. As the show celebrated a legacy of talent, Riley's run proved unforgettable. As

Talking about the future of the show, 'The Masked Singer' has been renewed after 13 successful seasons and over 170 episodes, as per Deadline. Despite strict Covid-19 protocols, the show consistently aired two seasons per year—one in the early part and one in the late part of the year—without missing a beat during the pandemic. However, the show will have some unexpected changes, as reports suggest that the show will skip its usual fall 2025 season and instead return for Season 14 in January.