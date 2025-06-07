Julianne Hough names one ‘DWTS’ winner who didn’t deserve the Mirrorball: ‘He wasn't the best...’

Julianne Hough has spent years in the 'Dancing with the Stars' spotlight. She joined first as a pro in 2006 and won the coveted Mirrorball trophy twice before evolving as a judge for seasons 19-24 along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and the O.G. Len Goodman, eventually returning as host in season 32 and continuing in the role to this day. With years of experience under her belt, Hough has seen it all. From calling out showstopping performances to shocking eliminations and viral contestant missteps, Hough has never shied away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Hough yet again didn't hold back from sharing her mind about the winners who have so far claimed the ballroom trophy.

Directing a fan's question to Hough, Andy Cohen asked, "Julian Carter wants to know if there's ever been a 'DWTS' winner you have strongly disagreed with?" But before Hough could respond, a fellow guest, Mickey Guyton, quietly whispered a name in her ear. Hough replied, "I think she has an answer for that," and while Cohen and the viewers couldn't quite catch it, he didn't want to let it go and asked Guyton back, "Who did you say?" To which Guyton promptly replied, "I just said Bobby Jones."

Hough didn't pedal back, and she told Guyton, "I actually agree with you. And I think it's because of the fan base. It's all about the fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer." Bobby Bones, who was partnered with pro Sharna Burgess, won the Mirrorball trophy in season 27. After declaring that Jones didn't deserve the win, both Hough and Guyton sang praises for Bones.

They applauded his efforts on the season, with Hough remarking, "He was great" and that "he had huge fans who love him." But it wasn't long before word got back to Bones, who, to everyone's surprise, agreed with Hough. He added to the topic by posting a video on Instagram where he wrote, "I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that. Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show. But I can’t dance now and couldn’t dance then. But, you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it’s not evil or an empire...but me,” as reported by Parade.

Hough is now gearing up to return on 'DWTS' season 34 as co-host. Speaking of her comeback, she once shared, "The door has always been open for me to join or come back in any capacity because 'Dancing with the Stars' is my family. It’s where I feel the most myself and the most at home. The door was never, ever closed. We’ve always talked about coming back in some sort of capacity," Hough told The Things. "When the idea of coming back to host came around, it was truly a full-circle moment. I’ve now been a part of the show in every role — from being a professional dancer to a judge to now hosting."