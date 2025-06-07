These 'DWTS' stars found love on the dance floor — and not all of them made it to the finale

"We were able to click so fast and I think that’s really carried us through the time," Jenn Tran shared.

Over the years, many 'Dancing With The Stars' duos have been involved in romantic entanglements. During Season 33 of 'DWTS,' the fans of the ABC dance competition witnessed the blossoming relationship between former 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran and her dance partner, Sasha Farber. Along with them, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko also fueled romance rumors during their time on the show. From surprise romances to shocking splits, these stars keep fans on their toes.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

Nader and Savchenko first sparked romance rumors at the beginning of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. Throughout their time on the show, both of them shared flirty videos on their respective Instagram pages. Apart from this, Nader and Savchenko were also spotted making out backstage. In October 2024, these two took things to a whole new level by getting matching tattoos together. However, things began to fall apart following their elimination, which happened in the fourth week. Just a week after their eviction from 'DWTS,' Nader addressed her breakup with Savchenko in a TikTok shared on October 25. Then, Nader posted a video with Miles Teller’s viral breakup speech from 'Whiplash' playing as she looked around confused. "When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating," she wrote above the screen, as per People magazine. Soon after, they rekindled their romance, but ultimately, they called it quits for good.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

The romance rumors about Tran and Farber began swirling in the air after they got paired up on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from the competition on Halloween Nightmares week in October 2024, but their connection continued to be a hotly debated topic among the viewers. In an interview with US Weekly, Tran candidly spoke about her beautiful bond with Farber and went on to say, "We connect really well on a deeper level. I think it was pretty apparent since our first meeting in the airport and how crazy it was. We were able to click so fast, and I think that’s really carried us through the time that we’ve known each other is [that] we’ve always been on the same page.” In February 2025, Tran subtly confirmed her relationship with Farber by posting a video of them enjoying a candlelit Valentine’s date night, and they are still going strong.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant

'DWTS' pro dancer Britt Stewart and 'CODA' actor Daniel Durant, who first met on Season 31 of the beloved dance show, hit it off instantly. These two lovebirds made their romance Instagram official on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2023. Then, Durant posted a sweet snap of the pair on his Instagram page and captioned it, "My Valentine. Happy Valentine's Day." During the same year, the pair got engaged on Christmas Eve. Last year, in an interview with People magazine, Stewart shed light on the pair's wedding plans and quipped, "Every time we really dive into wedding planning and meetings with our wedding planner, we just giggle. We are so excited, and of course, there are stressful moments like the guest list and the budget and all these things, but we are just having so much fun with the process."

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pros Alan Bersten and Emma Slater recently confirmed their relationship after months of speculation with an onstage kiss. During their final performance together on 'DWTS: Live! 2025' on April 19, they wrapped up their performance with a sweet kiss. In a May 2025 interview with E! News, Bersten reflected on the sweet final move and said, "We're just enjoying life together. No pressure there, but we're just enjoying it.

In addition to this, Bersten also stated that he and Slater know how to maintain a balance between their dynamics on and off the show. Bersten further added, "We're both professionals. So, we're going to keep it professional. I'm just excited for season 34."