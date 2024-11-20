'DWTS' top 3 speculation: ABC show semi-finalists need to bring their A-game in fierce competition

'DWTS' Season 33 to get more intense with finale looming

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 contestants have reached the semi-final round hoping to grab a spot in the finale. The top 5 semi-finalists, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, need to level up their performances if they want to stay in the competition.

Joey, Chandler, and Stephen are expected to be the top 3 celebrity performers of the latest season along with their pros, Jenna, Brandon, and Rylee. The contestants have established a huge fan base through their series of outstanding performances which is enough to push them to the finale. However, the contestants need to bring unique elements to their performances while working on their blunders. The pressure is high in the fierce showdown and every move counts as the judges await for a single misstep to cut short the contestants to the Top 3.

Which 'DWTS' Season 33 contestants are on the chopping block?

The latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 33 was tough as the contestants competed in the newly introduced instant challenge. Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach sadly faced elimination just ahead of the semi-final after landing at the bottom spot on the scoreboard. However, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, as well as, Ilona Maher, and Alan Bersten are expected to be next to be eliminated from the ABC show.

Danny and Ilona were right behind Dwight on the leaderboard. Although both contestants delivered impressive performances, they failed to nail the Instant Dance. Along with the judges, the ABC show viewers also seemingly would not show much support to Danny and Ilona which could end up in their hurtful elimination.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants face elimination threats (ABC)

'DWTS' Season 33 semi-finale to have an intense showdown

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants gear to give their best of all time in the intense showdown during the semi-final round. The finalists' target is to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and more impressive prizes and fame. The competition gets more intense as the contestants will perform twice before the winner is revealed.

Each remaining performance needs to be a showstopper and there's no room for error as every move will be evaluated by the ABC show judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, as well as the viewers. The stakes are high and the competition has reached a whole new level with the remaining performers pushing their limits to leave a lasting impression and secure a spot in the finale.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants need to level up their game (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.