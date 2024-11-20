'DWTS' bias claims resurface as Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong's wonky lift is ignored

Despite a wonky lift and limited moves, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong bagged a near-perfect score from the judges

Chandler Kinney performed a salsa routine with her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, during the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 semifinals on November 19.

The 'Zombies' actress kicked off her performance on a great note, however, her dance routine apparently had limited salsa moves. At times, it also seemed like Chandler and Brandon were doing cha-cha instead of salsa.

Despite a wonky last lift, Chandler and Brandon bagged a 10 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, reigniting discussions on biased scoring. On the other hand, Derek Hough gave the duo a 9 out of 10, bringing her total score to 29 out of 30.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong perform salsa during 'DWTS' semifinals (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' Season 33 judges rave about Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong's performance

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 judges were impressed by Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong's salsa performance, to say the least. Carrie Ann Inaba gushed over the pair's act, describing it as "amazing." She also expressed her deep admiration for the lifts.

Bruno had nothing but good things to say about Chandler's dance moves. He mentioned that all her moves hit the spot and were executed perfectly. Derek felt Chandler was dancing like she was already in the finals. However, he did say that Chandler and Brandon's routine needed more salsa.

'DWTS' Season 33 judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were impressed by Chandler Kinney's performance (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Will Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong make it to the 'DWTS' Season 33 finale?

Thanks to their near-perfect score, Chandler Kinney and her dance partner Brandon Armstrong will most likely secure a spot in the grand finale of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, which is scheduled to air on November 26 at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

Throughout their time on the ABC dance competition, Chandler and Brandon have left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the audience as well as the judges.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong can make it to 'DWTS' Season 33 finale (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.