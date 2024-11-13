'DWTS' stars Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson's robbed after 'unfair' scoring

'DWTS' stars Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson performed a Quickstep to 'Hey Pachuco' by Royal Crown Revue

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 star Danny Amendola has flaunted his flawless moves during his latest performance with pro partner, Whitney Carson. The duo performed a Quickstep to 'Hey Pachuco' by Royal Crown Revue, paying tribute to Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough's iconic performance from Season 5. Danny has been raising the bar with each performance, and his latest routine highlights just how much he has improved since his debut.

The ABC show performer's upgraded style was fully on display, especially when he flawlessly executed the latest Quickstep. His lightning-fast footwork and infectious energy were impressive but the judges seemingly failed to notice his efforts. The ABC show judges—Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough—awarded Danny a 27 out of 30, a score many felt was unfair. They failed to recognize the performer's undeniable talent by snubbing him with the perfect score. The judges seemingly overlooked the sheer brilliance of his performance which could affect his journey.

'DWTS' stars Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson performed a Quickstep to 'Hey Pachuco' by Royal Crown Revue (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' star Danny Amendola levels up his performance

'DWTS' star Danny Amendola confessed to the cameras that he was bringing his signature “football quick feet” to the dance floor. Additionally, he also promised the viewers that he would take his performance to the next level and he certainly did. Danny and Whitney Carson's spectacular performance left the audience in awe.

He also shut down critics who had doubted his dancing abilities, showcasing his undeniable talent. His performance was filled with boundless energy, bubbly charm, and a refreshing flair. The judges were impressed with the duo's flawlessly reimagined dance, proving that he is more than capable of staying in the competition.

'DWTS' star Danny Amendola levels up his performance (@abc)

'DWTS' star Danny Amendola nails 'jive' in an instant challenge

'DWTS' contestants faced an instant challenge for a spot in the semi-finals, and Danny Amendola nailed it. Danny and Whitney Carson flawlessly executed the instant dance challenge, performing a high-energy Jive to 'Good Golly Miss Molly' by Little Richard. They prepared the performance in around 5 minutes. However, Danny and Whitney admitted in the rehearsal footage that they faced multiple struggles while preparing for the performance.

The routine had 'no lifts' and the duo would have to solely rely on performing a "very technically sound dance." Despite facing one of the hardest dance styles, they mastered it with impressive precision, all while having a blast on stage. Despite the challenges, Danny and Whitney did their best and stunned the viewers with their energetic performance. The judges were left shocked at how effortlessly they conquered the challenge on such short notice. Unfortunately, they still didn't receive the score they deserved, with the judges awarding them only a 24 out of 30.

'DWTS' star Danny Amendola nails 'jive' in an instant challenge (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.