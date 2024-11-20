'DWTS' producers under fire for using 'cheap gimmicks' as semifinals end with elimination twist

'Dancing with the Stars' fans weren't happy with how things turned out in the semifinal episode on Tuesday, November 19

ABC producers found themselves courting controversy in the November 19 episode of 'Dancing with the Stars', using what many called "cheap gimmicks" or "fake outs" to create drama in the elimination segment. Following the last dance of the evening, the show announced that Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong would be competing in the finale. This left Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten as well as Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold under the chopping block.

Viewers were led to believe one couple was going home, adding suspense to the final elimination of this season. However, producers then pulled a "fake-out" moment, as both pairs were saved, leaving everybody stunned-from the fans, to the contestants. Critics think these "fake-out" moments degrade the show's integrity and that with such tricks 'DWTS' seems to be more keen on making noise than offering a straightforward and thrilling competition. Many viewers took to social media platforms to express frustration at such underhanded tactics.

A fan said, "No bc the fake outs are actually kinda mean if i were in their position i’d be so pissed knowing they got me stressed and crying for nothing," and another wrote, "Oh the fake out production is so unserious for that." One more expressed, "That was cruel to put them through that fake elimination."

Jaleel White accuses 'DWTS' producers of exploiting his personal struggles to create drama

Jaleel White, who was a contestant on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 14, claimed that producers exploited his personal struggles for entertainment. In the memoir 'Growing Up Urkel', he describes how they manipulated his emotions, particularly during a custody battle, pushing him to break down on camera.

White said that the producers used "calculated manipulation" to create drama, which he deeply regrets. He also exposed the drama surrounding him and his pro partner, Kym Johnson. Nevertheless, White said that he would appear on the show again if he's offered a chance.

Which performance received the lowest score during 'DWTS' Season 33 semifinal night?



Stephen Nedoroscik, who performed the cha-cha with his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, as the first dance in the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 semifinals failed to impress judges. He had difficulty keeping rhythm and energy throughout the routine, leading the judges to give a score of 25 out of 30.

For the second round, Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a tango to 'Sweet Disposition' by The Temper Trap. The judges thought he performed much time better this time around and gave the duo a score of 28. This brought their total score for the night to 53 out of 60, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard, right after Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

Which celebrities are left in the competition after 'DWTS' Season 33 semifinals?

Thanks to the elimination twist, all five pairs have survived the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 semifinals. The remaining contestants are 'Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei, actress Chandler Kinney, Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, Olympic rugby union player Ilona Maher, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 finale will air on Tuesday, November 26, on ABC. The special three-hour episode will also stream on Disney+.

