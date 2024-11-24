'DWTS' duo Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong break new ground with historic finale spot

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong make history as first black couple in ‘DWTS’ finale

The highly-anticipated finale of 'DWTS' Season 33 is just around the corner! Chander Kinney and her dancing partner Brandon Armstrong just created history by becoming the first-ever Black couple to make it to the grand finale of the popular ABC dance competition. At the moment, Chandler and Brandon are one of the finalists competing for the stunning mirrorball trophy on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33.

On November 21, Chandler took to her Instagram page and recalled the moment she learned the results during the semifinals. "This is exactly how I replay this moment in my head :,) WE MADE IT TO THE FINALE!!!!! truly feels UNREAL. not only is this Brandon’s first time making it to the finale, but we’re also the first ever black couple in 33 seasons to make it to the DWTS finale!!!" she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. She added, "🖤 Still pinching myself. let’s go out with a bang, @brandonarmstrong :))."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandler Kinney (@chandlerlkinney)

Will Chandler Kinney win 'DWTS' Season 33?

Chander Kinney and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong have a strong chance of winning 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Chandler recently revealed how she plans to celebrate if she wins the show. "Probably going to the Disneyland would be the best way to celebrate," she told the media outlet.

In the same interview, Chandler also opened up about the most challenging aspect of competing on 'DWTS'. "One of the hardest things is staying true to yourself. There's a lot of outside noise, there's a lot of opinions and there's a lot of pressure."

Chander Kinney and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong have a strong chance of winning 'DWTS' Season 33 (ABC)

Who was eliminated during 'DWTS' Season 33 semifinals?

During the semifinals of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 which aired on Tuesday, November 19, the remaining five couples—including Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson—delivered breathtaking performances to secure their spots in the highly anticipated finale of the dance competition.

In the episode, all the pairs performed two dances, one Latin-style dance, and one ballroom. At the end of the episode, Alfonso Ribeiro, one of the hosts, revealed a shocking twist. He revealed that all the five couples had made it to the finale, meaning there was no elimination during the episode.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson perform a jazz routine on 'DWTS' Season 33 (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

When will 'DWTS' Season 33 finale air?

The three-hour grand finale of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 will air on November 26, 2024, at 8 PM ET, exclusively on ABC and Disney+. Along with this, you can also watch the episode on Disney+ the next day.