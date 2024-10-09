Who is Gene Simmons' wife? 'DWTS' judge comes under fire for creepy comments to contestants

'DWTS' judge Gene Simmons married his wife after 28 years of dating

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' judge Gene Simmons' wife, Shannon Tweed, is a model, singer, businesswoman and actress. Originally from Canada, she relocated to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, seeking a fresh start following a family tragedy. At the age of 14, the actress left home to pursue her modeling dreams. To support herself, she initially worked in restaurants before eventually opening her bar.

Shannon bagged the s third runner-up title in the Miss Ottawa Pageant and the Miss Canada talent competition for her singing in 1978. Shannon rose to fame after being named Playmate of the Month by Playboy magazine in November 1981, which opened the door to numerous acting opportunities. She also earned Playmate of the Year recognition in 1982. Gene has expressed his deep love for his wife, stating that he would not leave her, even if she were to cheat on him. Despite their strong bond, Gene's creepy comments about contestants have raised eyebrows and left viewers feeling uncomfortable. Recently, he appeared as a guest judge on the ABC show, where he faced criticism for allegedly overscoring contestants based on the female performers' appearances. Additionally, he referred to Witney Carson as "hot" and called Emma Slater as the "most beautiful woman," leaving the viewers cringing over his creepy comments.

How did Gene Simmons meet his wife Shannon Tweed?

Gene Simmons met Shannon Tweed in the Playboy Mansion for the very first time through Hugh Hefner. At that time, Shannon was dating Hugh. However, the duo felt an instant spark and soon started dating each other in 1982. After 28 years together, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills in October 2011.

Gene and Shannon welcomed their son, Nicholas 'Nick' Simmons in 1989, followed by their daughter, Sophie Simmons, in 1992. The couple's children have found success, with Sophie excelling as a singer, TV personality, and model, while Nick has established himself as a writer, musician, and voice-over actor.

Gene Simmons accused of sleeping with 5,000 women

'DWTS' Season 33 guest judge Gene Simmons has been accused of sleeping with 5,000 women, a claim he has confirmed. The singer has previously stated that he has slept with nearly 5,000 women and possesses Polaroids from each encounter.

In a later interview with The Sun, Gene announced 'party means girls' while referring to himself as a 'vulture'. However, when asked about the accuracy of the rumored figure, Gene simply responded, “Confirmed.”

