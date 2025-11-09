New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 clip hints at Lucas and Max's ultimate fate and it’s not what we expected

'Stranger Things' Season 5 picks up right where the fourth season left off

'Stranger Things' is gearing up to the most anticipated show of the year. While the first volume of the fifth and ultimate season is expected to drop on Netflix on November 26, a short clip from the upcoming season featuring Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink was recently revealed on the 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. McLaughlin was out promoting a few of his recent releases on the show, including the animated feature film 'Goat', in which he shares the screen with Hudson herself, who plays the role of his mother. The sneak peek clip showcased Max Mayfield still unconscious and in a coma, with life support nearby. Lucas Sinclair sits with a worried face by her bed, speaking to her about the urgency of the moment.

In a remarkable departure from the previous seasons of 'Stranger Things' which began with a note of normalcy highlighting the daily life of the characters, the upcoming finale instalment from the Duffer Brothers would kick off in a state of upheaval, as per a report by Tudum. This would be a direct continuation of the fourth season finale whereby the group of friends were brought face to face with defeat. Similarly, the otherwise idyllic town of Hawkins suffered as well, with the opening up of the Rifts.

While explaining the urgency of the moment to Max in the newly released clip, Lucas remarks: "She can't do this alone. She's going to need all the help she can get. She's going to need The Party, the full Party, which is why I'm here. The final battle, I feel like it's starting tonight, and Max, we can't win this without you. If my theory's right, we're running out of time. If you're planning on resurrecting anytime soon, now is the time."

The upcoming final season will find Hawkins in a state of military lockdown as sinister forces unleash their full might on the town's inhabitants. On the other hand, the hunt for Vecna continues after his disappearance. The official synopsis reads: "Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

All in all, the odds are heavily stacked against Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven as she must summon all of her prowess in order to save the day. Based on statements from the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, who also happened to direct two episodes from season 5, the final instalment will feature the end of the Upside Down and Vecna, alongside a narrative closure to the characters, thus bringing them full circle.