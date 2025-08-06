'Stranger Things' creator debunks major fan theory ahead of Season 5: 'You think you know...'

Is Eleven really missing in 'Stranger Things' Season 5? Well, there's more to the story it seems

'Stranger Things' Season 5 is just around the corner! In the last couple of months, many fan theories have circulated online on various social media platforms, including Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube. Some fans of Netflix's hit show believe that Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven will turn out to be the target in the fifth and final installment of the sci-fi horror series. The absence of Eleven will seemingly test the strength of the remaining heroes. Netflix fueled the theory further with a promotional poster reading, “Missing Teen: Jane Hopper.” The caption of the Instagram post read, "Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix."

Recently, Ross Duffer, co-creator of 'Stranger Things,' addressed the widely circulated fan theory about Eleven’s absence. On August 4, Duffer took to his Instagram and subtly teased the titles of the first two episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 with two photos. However, Duffer blurred out the names of the characters. "Chapters One and Two: locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE. “The Crawl” is our favorite, most eventful first episode since Season 1," Duffer wrote in the caption of the post.

Duffer further added, “The Vanishing of…” (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah) has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season.

I would tell you runtimes, but I was told not to. At a later date, I guess." Now, the highly anticipated question is if not Eleven, then who vanishes in the final season of 'Stranger Things'? Fans also shared their guesses in the comments section, with many believing it would be Holly Wheeler.

One social media user wrote, "The vanishing of Holly Wheeler? The Vanishing Of Karen Wheeler? The Vanishing of Vecna? The Vanishing Of Will Byers: Part 2?" Followed by a second user who penned, "Ross Duffer is literally a Gen Z boyfriend who plays with our feelings by showing a small number of scenes every month." A netizen commented, "The Vanishing of Ted Wheeler." Another fan shared, "The vanishing of ms holly, we know, we know, poor baby." Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "I think it's gonna be the vanishing of Holly Wheeler. She's the only child in the show that's been around since season one that hasn't had her own story of any kind."



In case you're wondering, Holly Wheeler is the younger sister of Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy Wheeler (portrayed by Natalia Dyer). In the first four seasons of 'Stranger Things,' the character of Holly was essayed by Twin sisters Anniston and Tinsley Price. However, in the fifth season of the beloved show, Nell Fisher will take on the role of Holly. The fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their answers as 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premieres on November 26.