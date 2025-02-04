Kevin Costner secretly reused his ‘Yellowstone’ voice in another role— and not many know about it

Kevin Costner shares how he altered his voice for Yellowstone's John Dutton and why its similar to an animated character

Kevin Costner is a superstar who left a lasting impression in the hearts of fans with his stellar act of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone.' As an aging patriarch of a fading legacy, Costner's acting chops offered a raw and rustic look into the world of high-stakes drama. However, it turns out the distinctive voice of John Dutton has an unexpected connection to another character.

Costner revealed in a 'Good Morning America' interview that the gruff voice he uses for Yellowstone's John is shared with a dog, Enzo in the 2019 film 'The Art of Racing in the Rain.' When asked if he needed convincing to take the role, Costner admitted, "I had to think about it because I didn’t like my voice, and I thought you needed to get someone else to play Zoey, either we get an Italian to play Enzo," as per FandomWire. He further explained, "That’s why you’re trying to invent voices all the time because you don’t like your own."

Costner's comments about voicing John's gruff tone are surprising, given his iconic career in films like 'Field of Dreams' and 'Dances with Wolves.' The similar voice for John and Enzo the dog from 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' is indeed a curious crossover between the two projects, as per Looper. While the projects were likely developed around the same time, Costner’s approach to both characters sheds light on his creative process.

Throughout its five-season run, Costner’s character, John Dutton, was central to Yellowstone’s conflict. However, his sudden departure felt like a disservice to devoted fans. Yellowstone’s rise to fame in the late 2010s and early 2020s quickly turned into a downfall due to ongoing production issues, eventually leading to Costner’s departure from the show. The fallout, which caused the flagship series to end early, sparked rumors surrounding conflicts between Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Despite Yellowstone’s blockbuster success, rumors of conflicts between Sheridan and Costner began to surface during the development of Season 2. According to CBR, one major point of contention was Tate’s kidnapping storyline. The story saw Dutton and Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton taking drastic actions, including torturing and killing enemies, which marked a significant shift in John’s character and the Duttons' control over Montana.

The creative tension between Sheridan and Costner stemmed from the direction of John's character arc. While Sheridan wanted John as a character willing to do anything to protect his family, Costner envisioned him as an aging man losing control in a changing world. 'Yellowstone' Season 2 focused more on John's darker side, but Costner wanted to focus on his falling power. Sheridan discussed the conflict in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "Kevin felt season two was deviating from that, and I don’t know that he was wrong. In season three, we steered back into it. And I recall him winning a Golden Globe last year for his performance, so I think it’s working."

Costner's departure from Yellowstone was reportedly driven by a combination of creative differences and his commitment to his passion project, 'Horizon: An American Saga.' Despite the creative tensions, Sheridan emphasized that he harbored no ill will towards Costner, maintaining that their professional relationship was always respectful. While Sheridan expressed disappointment over the premature end of the show and the abrupt closure of John's character, he accepted Costner's decision, saying, "I'm disappointed, it truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."