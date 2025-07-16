Rejected 'AGT' contestant returns with bizarre invisible hamster routine that stunned even Simon Cowell

The contestant said, "I was disappointed. So I started to study AGT. I saw animal acts do very well on the show."

In addition to Anna Saranina, another 'America's Got Talent' contestant made a stunning comeback in Season 20. While the comedian failed to make a big impact in Season 14, that does not mean she stopped trying. Despite her best efforts, this contestant failed to secure her spot for the next round and got eliminated, but not before delivering a jaw-dropping surprise before her big exit, which was a perfect callback to her Season 14 appearance.

The contestant was Yuriyan Retriever, a variety performer from Japan, who delivered a quirky audition that received mixed reactions from the 'America's Got Talent' judges. Talking about her past 'AGT' experience, she admitted, "I was disappointed. So I started to study AGT." She further added, "I saw animal acts do very well on the show." She hoped Simon Cowell would remember her and notice her growth, saying, "I'm so excited to show him how much I've changed."

On stage, she confirmed it had been six years since her last audition, saying, "Last time was six years ago. I danced with my passion. But unfortunately, Simon busted me." Yuriyan shared how life had changed since, revealing humorously, "After 'AGT' last time, I got the first boyfriend in my life." But when asked if he was present, she quipped, "He dumped me. It’s okay. I started using the dating app every day. Swipe, swipe, swipe, swipe." Yuriyan then performed an act titled 'Hamster Show,' which involved miming interactions with an invisible hamster, drawing both confusion and laughter.

At one point, she shouted at host Terry Crews, saying, "Terry, please. Do you have pockets? Can you check it?" before pulling out the invisible pet to applause. The judges had mixed reactions, with Cowell and Mel B buzzing her, followed by Sofia Vergara. After the performance, Mel B said, "I like you; I just don't know what that was. There was nothing in the box, and there was nothing in your hand." Sofía Vergara wasn’t impressed but saw potential, as she said, "That wasn't funny to me, but I do believe you can be funny," as per Gold Derby.

Cowell also expressed his confusion about the act. However, Howie Mandel defended Yuriyan’s unique style, stating, "She's a brilliant comedian, and everybody was laughing. I think you're one of the funniest people I know." Mel B ultimately changed her mind, retracting her buzzer and saying, "I'm actually going to take my X back because I didn't realize it was meant to be funny. ... Hopefully you get to come back." With two yes votes from Mandel and Mel B, Yuriyan advanced to the next round despite the initial skepticism.

However, before exiting the 'AGT' stage, Yuriyan had a big surprise up in her arms as she removed her wig and revealed a one-piece American flag bodysuit, leaving the judges too stunned to speak. Then she danced to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 'Murder on the Dancefloor,' per America's Got Talent Fandom. Notably, her stripping was a callback to her Season 14 performance, where she auditioned by stripping down to an American flag one-piece and dancing to 'Final Countdown.' At that time, Cowell and Julianne Hough buzzed her act, and while Mandel voted "yes," Gabrielle Union, Cowell, and Hough voted "no," eliminating her. Despite the rejection, Hough later gave Yuriyan dance lessons backstage.