After a major split, this 'AGT' contestant cleaned houses to raise kids — now she's back with bold solo act

Anna Saranina just made her comeback on 'America's Got Talent' as a solo artist. For the unversed, let us share with you that Saranina previously competed on 'AGT' during Season 11. Back in the day, Saranina and her then-husband and stage partner Alfredo Silva took part in the NBC talent competition as the danger act Deadly Games. However, for Season 20, only one-half of the duo returned to the show. Yeah, you heard it right. In the most recent episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which was released on July 8, Saranina was seen without Silva. While having a conversation with NBC, Saranina shed light on her personal life, stating that she and Silva are no longer together. The exes share a daughter who motivated Saranina to 'spread her wings' and return to 'AGT.'

While delving deep into her separation from her husband Silva, Saranina explained, "We decided to get separated, our personal life, and now our professional life. It was a really hard time for me after how much success we had on AGT, and then to stop performing." Along with this, Saranina also revealed that she faced financial difficulties following their separation, which caused her to work multiple jobs. Saranina further added, "And then, to raise money, I just cleaned houses and drove Uber. And also just being a full-time mom."

Saranina, who now performs under the stage name 'Anna Dangerous', continued, "It’s more pressure because I have to be more dangerous than before." Before her audition, Saranina also delivered a powerful message to all the 'AGT' viewers. "What I really would like to say: I’m here to represent all women who can always stand up, can move your life, doesn’t matter what’s happened, because the last five years I felt myself... it was like I was a bird without wings. Because I know I can fly, but I couldn’t fly without stage," Saranina explained.

Throughout her act, Saranina performed some jaw-dropping stunts, leaving the judges on the edge of their seats. Following her dangerous performance, Saranina received a standing ovation from the judges. Then, Howie Mandel quipped, "I want to start the vote just based on that. It's a yes from me." Soon after, Mel B echoed the same sentiments and said, "It's a yes from me." On the other hand, Sofia Vergara went on to say, "Very happy to say yes." At last, Simon Cowell exclaimed, "I'm gonna say four yeses. Congratulations." After getting four yeses, Saranina advanced to the next round.

Before this, Saranina and Silva, who appeared on 'AGT' Season 11 as a married couple and stage duo Deadly Games, made it to the semi-finals. Later on down the line, Saranina and Silva returned for the spinoff 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' in 2019, where they bagged judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer, and ultimately they placed in the Top 12. After some time, the couple parted ways, and Saranina, who is now a solo act, has since worked with different assistants and partners. When we talk about Silva, he continues to perform under the stage name Deadly Games' with his new partner Coral G.