‘DWTS’ pro recounts scary medical emergency she suffered on live TV when she was just 18: ‘I had a...’

On the occasion of 'DWTS' turning 20, pro-dancer and host Julianne Hough opened up about a serious health crisis while taping the show

From starting as a pro dancer to transitioning into judging and hosting duties, Julianne Hough's journey on 'Dancing with the Stars' is for the books. Known for her energetic choreography and undeniable chemistry with partners, Hough had an eventful run on the show. However, in a surprising revelation, the dancer recently opened up about a frightening health emergency she experienced during a 'DWTS' taping.

Julianne Hough attends the 97th Annual Oscars in Hollywood, California (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

In celebration of 'Dancing with the Stars’ 20th anniversary, Hough talked about her journey with the show in a heartfelt social media post. The caption of the Instagram post reads, "I was 18 when I joined the show. Fresh out of Utah with $2000 in my pocket after training in London my whole childhood, totally unsure of what was ahead." She continued while opening up about the scary health crisis, writing, "Who would've thought… I ended up winning my first two seasons and.... I had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

Hough continued, "This show has given me a home, a family, and a deep sense of purpose. I’m forever grateful to everyone who’s been a part of it, from the pros to the celebs to the crew to the fans who’ve shown up season after season. You've helped create something that's so much more than a TV show. It's a movement. A legacy. A love story with dance," as per the New York Post. Fans and colleagues were also in awe of Hough's dedication and poured love and support on her Instagram post.

Hough's brother, Derek Hough, commented, "Winning your first 2 seasons back to back at 18 yrs old is a serious flex," while Season 2 celebrity contestant Stacy Keibler said, "I can’t believe it’s been 20 years!! You’ve always been pure magic on the dance floor, I could watch you dance forever—never gets old." Meanwhile, a fan commented, "The first season I watched was the one with you and Apolo, and I definitely was happy when you guys ended up winning! Can't believe that was 18 years ago! I'm happy the show has survived all this time. It's definitely one of the few that the whole family can enjoy together."

Another fan said, "I got to know you because of DWTS-and I’m so glad I did!! You’re so incredibly talented!! But my favorite-you’re so humble and caring!!" An emotional fan noted, "tearing up watching this recap of bb jules to now. love you." A fan said, "When you dance, it’s completely breathtaking and magical.Congratulations on such an amazing journey." Another remarked, "How has 20 years gone by that quick like how!!!! Always been the best loved watching you! Xxx."

Notably, 'DWTS' Season 34 is all set to premiere in the fall of 2025, with Robert Irwin and Alix Earle confirmed as the first two contestants. While most details are still under wraps, fans are hoping to see Hough shaking her leg on the stage once again. Talking about it, Hough teased, "I hope we can do more like that. I'm a very playful person, and honestly, what's better than being in a giant ballroom talent show with your friends?" as per Variety. While she has still not confirmed it, at least there is hope that fans could see Hough slipping into her dancing shoes once again. Though she hasn't confirmed it yet, there's still a glimmer of hope that fans might see Hough return to the dance floor.