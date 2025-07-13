Ex-Home Free member was sent home — but he came back 3 days later and proved ‘AGT’ judges wrong

'You made the right decision to come back,' Simon Cowell told the singer

Austin Brown, a former member of the country a cappella group Home Free, never gave up on his 'AGT' dream. During the second episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, which aired on June 3, Brown tried to impress the judges with a rendition of Michael Bolton's 'When A Man Loves A Woman,' but in vain. Judge Howie Mandel told him, "My feeling is this: That was really, really good and really heartfelt. It was beautiful, but this is season 20, and it's gotta be way more than just beautiful—way more than just good. And that was really good singing."

On the other hand, Simon Cowell echoed the same sentiments and said, "Austin, talk to the producer. If we can find another day, yes [you can sing another song], but I can't. We won't be able to have time tonight. No." The singer took the judges' feedback to heart and returned to the show a few days later. He had reached out to the producers to ask if a slot was available so he could audition again.

It appears Brown was unwilling to leave Los Angeles without getting a seal of approval from Cowell. According to NBC, while reflecting on his first audition, he said, "I did what I thought the Judges wanted me to do instead of just being myself." When he secured a return spot, he knew that he had to convince the judges this time. As the performer took the stage during the episode, Cowell said, "You sang a song which we didn’t like, and then we said come back. I was thinking in a year. And actually, you’re back…three days later. That shows you really want this. Well, good for you, Austin."

For his second audition on 'AGT,' Brown performed an original song called 'Somebody Believed,’ which was about overcoming obstacles. At one point, he sang, "It’s all an uphill battle until the day it ain’t. It’s all something to be scared of until the day you’re brave." This time, he stunned both the judging panel as well as the studio audience with his flawless vocals. When Mandel was asked to share his feedback on the performance, he said, "You have a beautiful voice, it reminds me of a country version of Christopher Cross. You’ve got that high range, and I really like it in the mode of country."

Soon after, Mel B chimed in, "I always get worried when somebody sings an original because obviously nobody knows it apart from you. But that actually really made sense, and I could feel what you were feeling...I liked it a lot." Sofia Vergara referred to Brown's second audition as "a big difference" and added, "This is you. It feels organic. It was what you were meant to always be singing. And you looked like you were enjoying yourself." Finally, Cowell told Brown, "This, I think, sounded true to who you are...you made the right decision to come back, well done." In the end, Brown received four positive votes and advanced to the next round.