‘Wheel of Fortune’ insider spills on surprising ‘top choice’ to replace Vanna White — yes, it’s a Kardashian

There are rumors that Vanna White and Ryan Sea are struggling to find their rhythm'

'Wheel of Fortune' has ruled the world of reality TV since its premiere in 1975. With so much history, it's safe to say that what kept the show going is not just its gaming format but also the quick wit, sense of humor, and friendly banter of the long-running duo Pat Sajak and Vanna White. However, with Sajak's retirement in 2024, speculation began swirling around White's continuity on the show. The speculations of her leaving the show were further fuelled when an insider revealed to The Mirror that White is struggling to form a bond with the show's new host, Ryan Seacrest. According to the source, "Vanna and Ryan are like oil and water while they struggle to find their rhythm."

Meanwhile, the Life and Style magazine also reported according to another source, the showrunner has "compiled a list of folks to replace Vanna, and Kim Kardashian is at the top. Kim is a very close friend of Ryan’s and would bring a whole new audience." The source added, "Ryan wants to make the show younger and sexier. He’s responsible for the Kardashian reality show and believes in that family more than anyone!"

However, in a recent interview with Parade, White nipped the speculation in the bud by answering some most important questions about her future on the show. Speaking of working with Seacrest, White told Parade, "It was very different after working with someone for 41 years. But I don’t compare the two. I just think of it as a new era, because we also have a new set and a new puzzle board. But I’m so happy that they hired Ryan because he does not want to replace Pat. He said, “I’m here to just do a good job.”

When asked if she knew Seacrest from before, White explained, "Yes, he and I met about 20 years ago." However, she clarified, "It’s not like we were good friends, but we’d run into each other occasionally. Now that we’re working together, we have become better friends and gone to dinner a few times. I wanted him to meet my family, and I wanted to meet some of his family. And we work together well when we’re here at the studio."

Talking of Sajak's retirement, White added, "Everybody chooses when it's time to retire, and that's his choice. I wasn't ready to retire, so that's why I'm continuing. But Pat will be continuing with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. We haven’t recorded those episodes yet, but the shows will be airing this fall." When the interviewer asked, "Why weren’t you ready to retire?" Without missing a beat, White said, "Because I enjoy it. I love coming to work. I love watching people win. I love changing people's lives. There's a lot of stuff on TV that is so dramatic, and this is a half-hour of family fun and escape from so much. It's such a positive family show. I love being part of that. So I’m not ready to leave."