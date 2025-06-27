‘The Bachelor’ star adds fuel to the fire amid ‘DWTS’ Season 34 casting rumors

Grant Ellis teases his 'DWTS' appearance amid casting rumors – fans didn't recieve it well!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the ‘DWTS’ celebrity contestants' reveal, and until then, any rumor or gossip can suffice. ‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis leveraged the curiosity, teasing his appearance in the upcoming season of the show. Ellis is the latest name who’s been added to the list of rumored season 34 contestants. The reality TV star recently created an Instagram Live and discussed his potential appearance on ABC’s beloved dance competition, as reported by Parade. Although it’s unclear if his statement was factual, it created quite a buzz. According to the outlet, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Ellis’ potential appearance.

On a Reddit thread dedicated to ‘DWTS,’ a fan posted a screenshot of the reality star’s Instagram Live. “Bachelor Grant Ellis just revealed on his live that he is in talks to be on DWTS,” the Redditor captioned the post. “Ugh, no more bachelors!!!! He’s a great dancer!!! Give him to Britt if he really is gonna be on!” the same user wrote. “Openly talking about it before it’s officially announced will very likely get him dropped,” another social media user wrote. “Is he even allowed to say that?” another fan questioned.

Ellis’s appearance on ‘The Bachelor’ didn’t have a great conclusion. He got engaged to a contestant who seemed like his second choice throughout the show, a move that left fans of the show upset. So, the news of him potentially appearing on ‘DWTS’ elicited negative reactions. “He would prob be an early boot unless he’s paired with a super popular pro. Not sure he has many fans,” one internet user wrote. “I’m not even opposed to having Bachelor Nation on the show, but like... Grant? Did we like his season?” another fan pointed out. One Reddit user claimed that Ellis will have a short journey on the show, given his fan base.

“I don’t see him being popular with voters considering how his season ended!” the user added. Ellis’s appearance might not be confirmed, but Robert Irwin and Alix Earle are officially set to join the upcoming season of ‘DWTS.’ The latter is a social media influencer who’s known for making ‘GRWM’ videos. In an interview with E! News, Earle admitted that she doesn’t know who will be her pro dance partner yet. “They don't tell you. Everyone keeps asking me and I don't know. I wish I knew,” she said at the time. The social media star revealed that she joined the show to “challenge” herself. “I really want to push myself in this experience because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she added.

As for the young wildlife conservationist, Robert, he’s been dreaming of joining the show ever since his sister, Bindi Irwin, participated and won season 21. He admitted that his sister passed on a lot of insight about the dance competition. “I am really leaning on all of her knowledge. She’s given me a few tips already,” he told Today. My sister’s incredible. She’s such an inspiration. My greatest inspirations in life, it’s my mum and my sister,” he added.