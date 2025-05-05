A ‘Bachelor’ star might be eyeing ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — and his fiancée is totally backing him up

Another Joey Graziadei moment? This 'Bachelor' star is all ready to try his luck on 'DWTS' Season 34

Following a long tradition of 'The Bachelor' stars stepping into 'DWTS', Grant Ellis may be the next to join the list. Fresh off his romantic success on 'The Bachelor', Grant and his fiancée Juliane Pasquarosa are already eyeing a spot on the famous ballroom dance show. In an exclusive interview with Swoon, the couple opened up about their plans for what's next and if Grant is ready to join 'DWTS' upcoming season, “If it’s something that’s offered to me, then it’s something I’ll do,” Grant said. “If it’s not, I’m not going to be offended. But I would like to, you know?" Grant told the outlet.

Pasquarosa didn’t hesitate to back him up and said, “He’s a good dancer!” She insisted, “Yeah, He's got the moves. I do not have the moves, so at least one of us does." While nothing is confirmed yet, Grant is keeping a hopeful (and humble) attitude. “It’s something that I would love to do, but whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” he told Parade, “If it’s in my future, it’s in my future. If it’s not, then I won’t be hurt over it.” As for what he brings to the ballroom? He left a cheeky hint: “I think that people will be surprised how good of a dancer I am. I think I probably surprised myself sometimes.”

Fans have seen hints of Gran't's dancing abilities on 'The Bachelor' in episode 2, where he is slow dancing with Alexe Godin in the shopping mall. Per the aforementioned outlet, there are many Bachelor's contestants who believe that Grant will fare well on the 'DWTS' show, including Alexe Godin, who shared that, “He showed us a lot of his moves definitely during the season. So yes, I think he’d be great! He’d be amazing on 'Dancing with the Stars'." Godin also added, “Every time he’d go off [camera], he’d be like, ‘I like to have fun!' and do his little moves, so I think he’s got it going on."

Several former 'Bachelor' contestants have joined 'DWTS' over the years, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, and Melissa Rycroft, however, it was Joey Graziadei who remains the only 'Bachelor' star to claim the mirrorball trophy in season 33. If Grant happens to make it on the 'DWTS' Season 34, there is no denying that he will have some big shoes to fill. While there is no official confirmation, one thing is clear: the young couple has a lot to look forward to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor Nation (@bachelornation)

Grant and Pasquarosa who publicly announced their engagement after the Bachelor's finale on March 24, shared that they are in no hurry to tie the knot, but announced that they will be about moving to Boston, "I love the dynamic that her town has and that her family has, and I want to be close to that,” Grant said about their move, as they’re entering the apartment hunting phase. “I’m going to have my house in Houston, but I’m also going to come over there and we’re going to make it work,” as reported by Life and Style Mag.