A ‘Bachelor’ winner just hinted at joining ‘DWTS’, and we love how hard her co-stars are hyping her up

Bachelor Nation can't keep calm as this Season 27 winner subtly hints at 'Dancing With The Stars' debut in new video

It seems like 'The Bachelor' alum Kaity Biggar would like to put on her dancing shoes for 'Dancing With The Stars.' Recently, Biggar, who got engaged to Zach Shallcross during the finale of 'The Bachelor' Season 27, took to her TikTok page and subtly teased a potential 'DWTS' debut via her dancing video. The video uploaded by Biggar showed her grooving to 'Let It Whip.' As per Bachelor Nation, in the clip uploaded, Biggar said, “‘DWTS’ called me last week, so I’ve been practicing!" Then, Biggar simply captioned the video, "What do we think?? Brought these moves out of retirement just for my debut ;)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaity Biggar (@kaitybiggar)

While speaking of her dance moves, Biggar further elaborated, “Kinda impressed by these hips, not impressed that ‘DWTS’ never actually reached out to me.” The team of 'Dancing With The Stars' may not have approached Biggar for the upcoming season of the ABC dance competition, but her 'Bachelor Nation' friends are still rooting for her. Former 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran, who competed on 'DWTS' Season 33, stopped by the comments section of the video and wrote, "Yesssss I’d vote!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaity Biggar (@kaitybiggar)

Charity Lawson, who was the main lead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 20, commented, "Pls, Kaity, I’m deceased.” On the other hand, Michelle Young, the star of Season 18 of the hit dating show 'The Bachelorette,' remarked, "Practice has definitely made perfection 💕." Some fans also showed their support for Biggar in the comments. One social media user penned, “You. Would. Be. Perfect." Followed by a second fan who noted, “Wait, I was so excited for a second!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaity Biggar (@kaitybiggar)

At the moment, Biggar is busy with her wedding preparations. While appearing on a March 19 episode of the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, Biggar confirmed that she and her fiancé, Shallcross, will be tying the knot later this year, but she didn't reveal their wedding date. "Life is great. Zach and I decided we're going to get married this year. No, I'm not telling you the date. But yeah, we're so excited," Biggar said at that time, as per People magazine.

Keeping aside her wedding plans, Biggar also mentioned that she and Shallcross are also thinking about "having little babies" in a year and a half, too. While chit-chatting with the hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Biggar revealed that she and her partner Shallcross will be heading to City Hall to make things official. "I'm just loving this stage in our relationship and where we are in life, so I'm just soaking it all in. We're traveling so much, and I just love that man to death," Biggar added.

Biggar continued, "And then we'll have a huge party later down the road. And he honestly lit up when I said that. Because it wasn't his idea. He's like, 'If you want the big wedding, we'll do it. If you want the small wedding, whatever you want.' And I was like, 'This is what I want,' and he's like, 'Hell yeah.'" In May 2025, Biggar's friends surprised her with a bridal shower, and now all 'The Bachelor' fans are eagerly waiting for her wedding to Shallcross.