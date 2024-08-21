Has a magician ever won ‘AGT’? Korean artist Young-Min stuns NBC judges during quarterfinals act

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the recent episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Korean magician Young-Min captivated the audience and judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara with his impressive quarterfinal performance on NBC. Young-Min aimed to become the fourth magician to win AGT, knowing that impressing Simon Cowell was crucial to demonstrating his progress. After concluding his routine with a stunning disappearing act, the judges were stunned, and Terry Crews transitioned to a commercial break.

For those curious, three magicians have previously won 'America's Got Talent'. Dustin Tavella claimed the title in 2021 with his emotionally engaging magic acts. Tavella has also headlined 'America's Got Talent' Live at the Luxor in Las Vegas and runs his show, 'Here Comes Trouble', highlighting his musical talents. In January 2023, he participated in America's Got Talent: All-Stars but was eliminated in the first round. Shin Lim emerged victorious in season 13 of 'AGT' in 2018 and won 'America's Got Talent: The Champions.' Lim, a Canadian magician, specializes in close-up magic and card tricks, performing at his highly successful Vegas show, Limitless, at the Mirage Hotel & Casino, alongside Scottish mentalist Colin Cloud. Mat Franco emerged as the winner in season 9 of 'AGT' and stars in 'Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly' at the LINQ Hotel in Las Vegas. Franco is renowned for his remarkable showmanship, skill, and engaging personality.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Young-Min left the judges in complete awe with his mesmerizing disappearing act during Quarterfinals Part 2 (Instagram/@youngmin_illusionist)

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel dubs Young-Min's act 'mindful and demure'

Young-Min left the judges in complete awe with his mesmerizing disappearing act during Quarterfinals Part 2. The judging panel wasn’t just impressed; they were captivated by his performance.

Heidi Klum remarked that his act was "mystical and magical," praising him for showcasing magic in a way that set him apart from other magicians. Sofia Vergara described his performance as "unexpected" and declared it one of her all-time favorites in the show's history.

Simon Cowell, who had initially been skeptical during Young-Min's first audition, offered an apology and acknowledged that the magician had truly created "your moment" tonight, predicting that it would secure him a spot in the next round. Howie Mandel echoed the sentiments, calling Young-Min "truly amazing," and praising his "mindful and demure" presence on stage.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel dubs Young-Min's act 'mindful and demure' (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 magician Young-Min showcases amazing illusion tricks during the disappearing act

Korean magician Young-Min delivered a stunning array of illusion tricks during his disappearing act in the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Quarterfinals Part 2. His fascination with magic began in childhood, and by the age of 16, he was already performing card tricks. He eventually decided to pursue magic as a career.

Young-Min's quarterfinal performance featured a variety of intricate illusions that left the audience in awe. His exceptional skills have earned him the prestigious Mandrake Award, recognizing his surprising and innovative tricks.

'AGT' contestant Young-Min delivered a stunning array of illusion tricks during his disappearing act (Instagram/@youngmin_illusionist)

Will Young-Min win 'AGT' Season 19?

Young-Min stands a strong chance of clinching the title in Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent.' Historically, the competition has seen three magicians emerge victorious in previous seasons, setting a promising precedent for him to become the fourth. If he succeeds, he will not only gain immense recognition but also take home the substantial winning prize of $1 million. This impressive track record of magicians in the competition certainly bodes well for his prospects.

AGT' Season 19 star Young-Min who aims for trophy stuns judges with disappearing act (@nbc)

