Did Richard Goodall ruin his shot at 'AGT' finale? Watch singer fail to hit mark with new spin on 80s song

Richard Goodall's song selection for 'AGT' Season 19 semi-final could hurt his chances at finale

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Richard Goodall, the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 semi-finalist, anxiously moved off-stage and wrung his hands while Terry Crews encouraged him. His hometown greeted him as a hero when he returned after his audition so the September 11 episode pressured him to prove himself. Simon Cowell advised that he choose a song that no one would expect. Richard, a high school janitor, got one of Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzers earlier in the season before moving on to the September 11 episode to perform ‘Eye of the Tiger’.

He began acappella, which is usually a crowd favorite! However, the song "Eye of the Tiger" is rarely surprising. So far, he's stuck with popular 80s power ballads. He has the pipes. In another universe, he may have made a career with that powerful and rangy voice. Maybe if he makes the finals. However, this song choice, as well as the method in which he performed, might have pushed him to the back burner.

Richard Goodall's amazing voice is a gift! 🎶 Check out his emotional performance that touched our hearts! #AGT pic.twitter.com/6UHCnTXQDa — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 12, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 Judges Torn on Richard Goodall's Song Choice

Heidi said he exceeded his prior efforts and called it an "epic performance." The music selection surprised Simon, but he said it "doesn't matter because people love you."

Sofía Vergara agreed that the crowd adores him and expressed her admiration for the music selection. Richard's large heart was mentioned by Howie Mandel, who also said that they could sense his affection.

Richard Goodall got little criticism over his song choice on Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' semi final (Instagram/@richard.goodall)

Howie Mandel always wanted Richard Goodall on 'AGT' Season 19

Richard works as a custodian for Vigo County Schools. He became popular on TikTok when former Journey vocalist Steve Perry and 'AGT' judge Howie saw his performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" at a school talent event.

"Howie, he posted me on his TikTok, and it said, 'Needs to be on AGT,'" Richard said. "Next thing I know, one of the senior producers messages and says, 'Are you interested in being on the show?'"

After receiving a Golden Buzzer from show judge Heidi during his audition, he gained further popularity.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel first spotted Richard Goodall on TikTok (X/@howiemandel/@nbc)

Can Richard Goodall pull fans' votes for the 'AGT' title?

Richard is an Indiana school janitor who has won hearts with his interpretations of Journey and Michael Bolton songs around the nation. Richard is already having a great time interacting with the fans, but everything depends on them while he is attempting to secure his place in the finale.

He said in a recent interview with TV Insider, "It is just as much fun for me as it is for, I can’t believe I’m saying this, my fans. People from everywhere coming to meet me? Yeah, me."

He further added, "I’ve had people drive from Michigan to meet me. One of the students made a drawing of me that looked great. All of this is so surreal to me."

Even though Simon had his reservations about Richard's recent song choice, as he mentioned, if his fans can pull through for him, maybe he will find himself in this year's finale.

'AGT' Season 19 singer Richard Goodall still works as a janitor (Instagram/@richard.goodall)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 PM ET