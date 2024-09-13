Is Sofia Vergara OK? ‘AGT’ fans sparks concern as the NBC show's judge remains glued to her seat

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara didn't stand up for one single time during the semifinal result announcement

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the latest episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, judge Sofia Vergara garnered the viewers' attention for a different reason. Usually, we see the 'Modern Family' alum jumping in and out of her chair cheering for contestants.

However, Sofia's behavior seemed a bit different in the most recent installment of the NBC popular show. The eagle-eyed fans noticed that Sofia stayed in her seat for the entire episode. She didn't stand up throughout.

The viewers of the program were more surprised when they saw that Sofia didn't even get out of her seat for the guest performances. Former contestants Sofia Dossi and Sara James graced the 'AGT' stage with a beautiful performance during the semfinal.

Soon after, many fans of the show began pondering over Sofia's well-being. Some thought that she might be injured, meanwhile other users shared a different possibility, stating that she may have suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

One Reddit user said, "I'm sure there's a reason. She's probably injured."

Followed by another user who penned, "Wardrobe malfunction possibly?"

Another user chimed in, "I was surprised she didn’t stand up for the guests. Maybe she didn’t like it? But I feel like you should stand up for old acts."

A fourth user wrote, "She has knee problems so that could be it."

'AGT' judge Sofia Vergara remained seated on the NBC show (YouTube/AGT)

Did Sofia Vergara underwent a knee surgery?

Earlier this year in April, Sofia Vergara revealed that she underwent a knee operation. At that point in time, she took to her Instagram page to share an update about her knee surgery with her fans all over her world.

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," she wrote alongside a snap of her boyfriend Justin Saliman who is an orthopedic surgeon by profession.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara had a knee operation (Instagram/@sofiavergara)

How did Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman meet?

Sofia Vergara and her new beau, Justin Saliman were introduced to each other by mutual friends. The two of them were set up on a blind date by their close pals. Justin is an orthopedic surgeon who hails from Denver, Colorado.

The dating rumors of Sofia and Justin started swirling in the air in October 2023 when they were snapped by the paps while out and about on a dinner date in Beverly Hills. Sofia made their romance Instagram official in April 2024 and they are still going strong and are madly in love with each other.

Sofia Vergara was spotted on a date night with orthopedic surgeon Dr Justin Saliman (Getty Images and @JustinSalimanMD/X)

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara previously battled cancer

For those of you living under a rock, let us share with you, 'America's Got Talent' judge Sofia Vergara is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the year 2000 at the age of 28. During a routine checkup, the doctors found a lump in her neck which raised concerns about her health.

Soon after learning about her diagnosis, Sofia underwent several radiation treatments as well as surgeries in order to win her battle against thyroid cancer. Now, Sofia is cancer-free and living her best life.

Sofia Vergara returns to 'AGT' judge's chair (Instagram/@sofiavergara)

