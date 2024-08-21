Will Jonathan Bailey appear in 'Bridgerton' Season 4? Here's what we know so far

'Bridgerton' Season 4 promises to shift the spotlight to Luke Thompson, Benedict Bridgerton and will introduce new characters

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jonathan Bailey, who captivated audiences as the dashing Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, has officially confirmed his return for the highly anticipated fourth season of 'Bridgerton'. While fans expected the eldest Bridgerton sibling to continue his story, Bailey’s recent comments have sparked both excitement and concern about what lies ahead for his character.

The actor teased that he’ll indeed be making an appearance, but his hints suggest that Anthony’s journey might take some unexpected turns. As fans eagerly await more details, speculation is rife about what the future holds for the beloved Viscount in the next chapter of the series.

Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton hints his return in 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Jonathan Bailey has confirmed that his character, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, will return in the highly anticipated fourth season of 'Bridgerton', despite embarking on a second honeymoon with his beloved Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley.

Speaking during a Friday morning conversation on 'Good Morning America', Bailey shared his excitement about reprising his role and teased the continued drama of the ton. ''The thing about 'Bridgerton', which is so brilliant, is that there are so many different ways you can fall in love as humans, and that’s what this show will explore,'' Bailey stated.

He hinted at Anthony's ongoing role in the series, adding, ''Obviously being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.'' Bailey also mentioned that he has set aside time in his schedule to return, eagerly anticipating reading the scripts for the new season.

Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' promises to shift the spotlight to Luke Thompson’s character, Benedict Bridgerton, and introduce Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett, a character who will play a significant role in Benedict’s journey.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are excited to return in 'Bridgerton'

In the show’s second season, Bailey and Ashley captivated audiences as the central couple, Kate and Anthony. Their love story was marked by emotional challenges and intense chemistry, culminating in a much-anticipated marriage.

As the Viscount and Viscountess of the Bridgerton household, they became fan favorites, with viewers eager to see more of their relationship. When season three shifted focus to the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), fans feared that Kate and Anthony would fade into the background, similar to how Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) did after season one.

However, Bailey and Ashley were eager to return, allowing viewers to witness the next chapter of their relationship. Showrunner Jess Brownell shared her excitement about having Bailey and Ashley back, emphasizing that their characters's journey in season four would be more playful and loving, free from the intense conflicts that defined their earlier interactions.

Although Bailey did not confirm Ashley’s return, her consistent expressions of interest in continuing Kate’s story suggest that Kate will likely remain by Anthony’s side. In June, Ashley affirmed her desire to bring Kate back, expressing her love for the character and her on-screen relationship with Anthony.

