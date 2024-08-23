Did Alex Sampson rig his votes? 'AGT' Season 19 singer in hot water after Live show results

With voting limited to the US and Puerto Rico, Alex Sampson’s Instagram story advising non-US fans to vote raises concerns about vote legitimacy

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: It's confirmed. After the second round of quarterfinals on 'America's Got Talent,' the next four artists moving forward this season have been revealed. The unfortunate reality that seven more performers will be heading home has also sunk in.

After a fiercely competitive quarterfinal where predicting the outcome was nearly impossible, host Terry Crews announced that Alex Sampson, Sky Elements, and Young Min had received enough national votes to advance to the semifinal.

Alex Sampson urging fans to use NORD VPN to vote for him in 'AGT' Season 19 (Instagram/@alexsampson)

The captivating AIRFOOTWORKS, who won the golden buzzer of the evening and bypassed the public vote to advance directly to the finals, will be joined by the three. Alex, a promising young singer, captivated hearts with his original song 'If You Were My Girl,' but a recent Instagram story from his account has cast doubt on the legitimacy of his votes.

Since voting is only permitted in the US and Puerto Rico, one may question whether Alex cheated. In a recent Instagram story, he was seen advising supporters on how to vote for him even if they are not US citizens!

While Nord VPN might seem helpful, this raises questions about the validity of Alex's votes and puts additional pressure on the show's creators to closely monitor the contestants' social media activities.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson accused of cheating (Instagram/@alexsampson)

Alex Sampson performed an OG song for 'AGT' Season 19 Live Show

During the Auditions, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter captured the attention of the crowd with his rendition of the song 'Pretty Baby.' In the quarterfinals, he made a memorable return with 'If You Were My Girl,' a nostalgic nod to 1950s doo-wop ballads, singing about taking great care of the one he loves.

The song, much like much of Alex's music, is upbeat, sentimental, and masterfully performed. The crooner consistently showcases his skill with high notes and charms the camera and his captivated fans with a seductive smile.

Alex Sampson dubbed a cross between Shawn Mendes and Chris Isaak by 'AGT' Season 19 judges

The first person to express what everyone was thinking was Heidi Klum, saying, "Yes! I wanna be your girl!" She soon corrected herself, though, stating, "Actually, no I don’t because I’m very happily married. But, I feel like I heard everyone in this room and all the girls at home saying the same thing. I feel like you really are a gem and you really just polished yourself up real nice and you were sparkly on that stage!"

Sofia Vergara concurred, referring to Alex as "a star" and said that the 1950s theme he performs is "perfect" for him. Howie Mandel concurred with such ideas. “I agree with what Sofia said, you’re a star and you’re not only a star with the way you look, the way you hold yourself, the way you write, the way you perform,” he stated. “You’re a cross between Shawn Mendes and Chris Isaak. You’re going to go all the way, I know it.”

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson was complemented by NBC judges (Instagram/@alexsampson)

Simon Cowell called out Alex Sampson's nerves during 'AGT' Live Show

The only judge to offer any criticism was Simon Cowell, who observed that he appeared uneasy, which occasionally caused the tuning to sound "off." He did, however, concur with the other judges that Alex has star qualities.

“You’ve kind of come from nowhere and you know just listen back to that first Audition and what you did and now what you just did. You’ve created a sound and a lane for yourself, which is so smart and I think our audience is really, really going to like you. I think that has so much potential, I really do.”

Simon Cowell found Alex Sampson nervous during 'AGT' Season 19 Live Show (Instagram/@alexsampson)

With his latest Instagram Story, it begs the issue of whether the singer rigged the competition, or whether America truly agrees and that's why they'll be seeing more of Alex in the remaining stages of Season 19 of 'AGT'.