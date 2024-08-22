Can Young-Min win 'AGT' Season 19? Korean magician faces backlash after quarterfinals results

Three Golden Buzzer artists had encore performances during quarterfinal 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: We are currently halfway through the second round of competition on season 19 of 'America's Got Talent'. With the aim of moving on to the finals, 44 performers are split up into four groups for four weeks of performances in this round.

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofía Vergara are the judges present to accept compliments and grievances while also giving out Golden Buzzers. Three Golden Buzzer artists had encore performances during Quarterfinal 2, which aired live on NBC on August 20. However, one unexpected talent from the opposite half definitely made the cut this week.

AGT' Season 19 star Young-Min made it to the semi finals (@nbc)

The acrobats AIRFOOTWORKS were guaranteed a berth in The Finals when Howie chose them out for his Golden Buzzer. When America's voting totals are announced on August 21, three of the remaining ten acts will have made the cut.

After the top five returned to the stage, Terry Crews announced that Alex Sampson was the first performer to move on to the semi final. Young-Min is the second act to be voted through to the semifinal.

Sky Elements is the third and last act that will return to the stage in the following round.

Korean magician Young-Min's captivating vanishing technique captivated the Judges from beginning to end, securing his spot in the semi finals. Knowing that three magicians had won previous seasons, Korean performer Young-Min was hoping to become the fourth, but he realized they'd need to wow Simon this time to demonstrate their growth.

After seeing most of the magic performances on major reality shows, one can see how basic and blatant some of the tricks are on 'AGT' and hence most fans are questioning Young Min's spot in the semifinals. Even with lousy camera angles and edits, viewers may figure out how to do the trick after just one viewing!

Some of these magicians or "mentalists" make it far into the performance with simple tricks but occasionally excellent theatrics. When compared to the performances of the contestants and magicians with more superior talents and complicated feats, as well as equal if not greater showmanship, the question arises if Young-Min has what it takes to win the crown.

Magicians on 'AGT' employ a range of approaches to accomplish their feats, which frequently incorporate talent, deception, and theatrical aspects. Some of the techniques they use include sleight of hand, misdirection, illusions, psychological techniques, props and mechanical devices, practice and performance, and collaboration.

So, if Young-Min manages to nail all of these categories and pull out the best trick there is, he very well may be the fourth magician to win the NBC crown.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Young-Min could be the fourth magician to win the title (Instagram/@youngmin_illusionist)

When will 'AGT' Season 19 Semifinals air?

Yes, these Acts will advance to the semifinals, which will air on NBC on Tuesday, September 10. The Top 12 Acts will then compete for the honor of making it to the exclusive final in order to win the $1 million grand prize. You won't want to miss the competition's conclusion since the stakes are so high.

'AGT' Season 19 semifinals to air on September 10 (Instagram/@agt)

How much will 'AGT' Season 19 winner get?

The top talents advance to live performances following a nationwide talent search filled with interesting auditions. Every artist aspires to take home the $1 million prize.

'AGT' Season 19 winner to get $1 million (Instagram/@agt)

When will 'AGT' Season 19 Finale air?

'AGT' Season 19 finale will air on Tuesday, September 17 and the finale results will air on Tuesday, September 24.

'AGT' Season 19 finale to air over two weeks (@nbc)

