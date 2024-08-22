'AGT' Season 19: Alex Sampson makes semifinals cut despite rough quarterfinals vocals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the Wednesday, August 21 Live Results episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, host Terry Crews revealed that Alex Sampson, Sky Elements, and Young Min received America's Vote after the second round of Quarterfinals. Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Sampson advanced to the 'AGT' semifinals despite his quarterfinal performance being criticized for noticeable nervousness and off-key, pitchy vocals.

In the second round of the Quarterfinals, Alex aimed to wow the judges including Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara—as well as the audience with his original song, "If You Were My Girl." However, his quarterfinal performance did not capture the same catchy appeal as his audition song. During his act, he faced some pitch problems and concluded with an awkward laugh that appeared to be a mistake. In contrast, other talented singers such as Brooke Bailey and the sibling trio Biko's Manna were more deserving and should have secured a spot in the semifinals of 'AGT' Season 19.

Alex Sampson's nerves impacted his performance during 'AGT' Season 19 quarterfinals

During his quarterfinal performance on Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent,' Alex Sampson displayed noticeable nervousness, which seemed to impact his overall performance. The renowned judge Simon Cowell astutely pointed out that Alex's anxiety was palpable throughout his act.

Although Simon acknowledged the impressive journey Alex had taken—rising from obscurity to create something notably clever—he also remarked that Alex appeared extremely anxious during his performance. This nervousness appeared to result in noticeable tuning issues during his performance. However, Simon offered words of encouragement, stating, "You have so much potential," highlighting his belief that with some growth and confidence, Alex could truly shine in the future.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Alex Sampson wants to buy a Jeep Wrangler if he wins the NBC show

In a recent conversation with Parade, Alex Sampson discussed his aspirations if he were to win the grand prize of $1 million on the NBC competition show. One of his top priorities, he revealed, would be purchasing a Jeep Wrangler.

“I’m definitely going to pay some bills and some stuff that I need to get done,” he said. “ "I’ll do the legal stuff first, and then I’ll celebrate. I’m definitely going to Hawaii. I’m going to get a vehicle for sure. I really want a Jeep Wrangler. I’ve been wanting one of those for years. I’m going to pay back my family, pay off some bills, and go to Hawaii for a week because why the heck not?” Alex further added.

Which acts have made it to 'AGT' Season 19 Semifinals?

Alex Sampson, along with Sky Elements and Young-Min, has secured their spot in the semi-finals of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. They will be competing alongside Richard Goodall, Ashes & Arrows, and Rhythm & Roni, who have also advanced to this exciting stage of the competition. This season has featured a remarkable range of talent, and the inclusion of these performers in the semifinals promises even more exciting moments as they compete for a chance to advance further in the competition.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.