How to buy 'Nosferatu' popcorn bucket? Location and price details, revealed

'Nosferatu' fans can add a special popcorn bucket to their collection. Check how!

The remake of 1992's German horror film 'Nosferatu' is finally arrives in cinemas on Christmas, (December 25). Upon its release, Regal cinemas has announced the launch of a unique line of popcorn buckets and merchandise.

"Sink your teeth into the ultimate collectible," posted the official X handle of Regal with a video announcing the special Popcorn Collectible. While you book your tickets for the much-awaited gothic supernatural film, check out the details of how, where and at what price you can get this unique 'Nosferatu' popcorn bucket.

Sink your teeth into the ultimate collectible⚰️🧛



Get your tickets for #Nosferatu today, playing at Regal December 25.



🎟️️: https://t.co/zcts2uIIS7 pic.twitter.com/TAFULyu474 — Regal (@RegalMovies) November 25, 2024

How to buy 'Nosferatu' popcorn bucket?

Regal Cinemas Nosferatu Popcorn Sarcophagus (Regal Cinemas)

The special Nosferatu buckets will be availble for purchase at Regal Cinemas, AMC Theaters, and Alamo Drafthouse.

The popcorn bucket at Regal Cinemas is basically a smaller replica of the sarcophagus seen in the film. It is made available one week prior to film's release, that is, from December 18 onwards.

AMC Theaters will also be offering the similar bucket. However, they'll start selling from December 25 for a limited period of time. At Alamo Drafthouse, the bucket is offered as part of the film’s special screening. It comes with a plush rat and a surprise gift.

What is the price of 'Nosferatu' popcorn bucket?

Official poster for 'Nosferatu' (Focus Features LLC)

Nosferatu popcorn vessel with a large popcorn is priced at $30.99 at Regal Cinemas. For those who just want the bucket can buy it for $25.99.

At Drafthouse, the bucket costs $30. Price of the Nosferatu popcorn bucket at AMC is not known yet, however, we can expect it be similar to the price at Regal.

Wait for another exciting news! Alamo Drafthouse will also be selling limited edition Nosferatu pint glass at selected locations. One can buy them along with their tickets and pick them upon their visit to the theatres.

So, what are your waiting for? Book your tickets and merchandise for 'Nosferatu' now!