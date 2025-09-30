‘House of Guinness’ gets a major season 2 update and we couldn’t be more excited

With Anthony Guinness' shocking death, fans are wondering if there will be a Season 2 of the hit show

Set in the 19th century, Netflix’s House of Guinness has been captivating audiences with its detailed portrayal of a historic family legacy. Created by Steven Knight, famed for 'Peaky Blinders', the first season of this period drama concludes with the surprising death of Arthur Guinness (Anthony Boyle). This cliffhanger leaves fans eagerly speculating about the future of the Guinness family and whether a second season is on the horizon.

A still of Anthony Boyle and Danielle Galligan from 'House of Guinness' ( Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Ben Blackall)

Things are looking promising for the future of the series, as Knight confirmed plans for multiple seasons during a Q&A at a screening. When asked if the show would continue, he said, "Yes, of course. We are going to do seasons two, three, and four.” He added, "Yes, absolutely, we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s," as per The Mirror. Knight has also expressed interest in extending the series even further into modern times.

During an interview with ScreenRant's Joe Deckelmeier in September, Knight discussed his vision for the series' future. When asked about how many seasons he has planned, Knight said, "In a perfect world, I'd like to take it on all the way into the 20th century. These things are not being announced; this has not been decided. But if you take even a cursory glance at the history of the Guinness family, they keep throwing up these dramas. They keep making these mistakes. They keep doing these wonderful things. So yeah, there's enough material there to keep us going all the way."

Boyle also expressed his enthusiasm for a potential Season 2 of the show. He told The Mirror, "I think the scripts were amazing and I really enjoyed the cast and directors. I loved it; I love the end product. It's a show I'm really proud of, and if they wanted to go again, I'd be overjoyed." However, Netflix has not yet officially confirmed a renewal. Still, the cliffhangers in the final episode of season one hint that the story could continue into at least a second season.