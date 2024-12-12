Bronwyn Newport's 'self-obsessed' behavior stirs up drama in 'RHOSLC'

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport sabotages Mexico trip with room situation drama

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport has shown she’s unapologetically self-obsessed and always ready to stir up drama. Lisa Barlow hosted a Mexico trip and divided the group into two villas. Lisa notably assigned rooms based on the group’s compatibility, but Bronwyn interpreted it as a snub and quickly found a new topic to complain about. She was assigned a room with Mary Cosby, Angie Katsanevas, and Whitney Rose but she claimed that she doesn't get along with any of the trio.

The Bravo show newbie admitted in the confessional, "I want to laugh but really, I'm just so f****g furious about this rooming situation. Lisa is my closest friend in this group, so I know when Lisa's sending me a message." Bronwyn always assumes everything revolves around her and often positions herself as the victim of the drama. What was meant to be a fun trip took a sour turn when Bronwyn brought her grievances to the forefront, sabotaging the group’s cocktail evening. Rather than stirring up drama, Bronwyn could have addressed her concerns privately with Lisa. However, she thrives on making scenes and playing the victim card.

Bronwyn Newport creates another messy situation with Lisa Barlow (@bravo)

Did Lisa Barlow take revenge from Bronwyn Newport for a business class snub?

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's disappointment with Lisa Barlow's room assignment fueled new accusations. Bronwyn claimed that Lisa might still be holding a grudge against her for booking her a coach class ticket instead of business class, suggesting that the room assignment was her way of getting revenge. However, Lisa had no intention of taking revenge, which is why she gave Bronwyn a suite. Lisa explained, "Bronwyn had just been attacked by a dog, so I thought she would want a bigger space with a more beautiful room."

She added, "And I thought I was doing the right thing by everybody." Additionally, she claimed that she was very thoughtful about everyone's friendship dynamic and knew about Britani Bateman's recent conflict with Angie Katsanevas, and Whitney Rose. She also insisted that Bronwyn's fight with the duo was mendable which notably turned out to be right.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport claims Lisa Barlow took revenge for business class snub (Bravo)

Are 'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Lisa Barlow still friends?

'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Lisa Barlow have been friends for a decade but the Bravo show drama has jeopardized their friendship. Both are waiting for an apology from the other, yet neither seems willing to take the first step. However, the upcoming reunion will give more insights into Lisa and Bronwyn's current friendship dynamic.

Bronwyn seemed to be jealous of Lisa's growing closeness with Britani Bateman. The Bravo show newbie has also agreed with Whitney Rose's accusation that Lisa was just using Britani to stay away from Bronwyn.

'RHOSLC' stars Lisa Barlow and Britani Bateman have become good friends (Bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.