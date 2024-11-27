Joey Graziadei's ‘DWTS’ victory sparks backlash over voting strategy

Joey Graziadei's victory made Bachelor Nation happy, but some 'DWTS' fans were clearly left unsatisfied

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson's win on 'Dancing with the Stars' caused controversy among viewers, as many believed that his win was impacted by strategic voting rather than pure dancing talent.

As much as Joey showed capabilities throughout the season, to some fans, it felt like the show was trying to force-feed him as the frontrunner since the beginning and that he had to win. Others insist it was Chandler Kinney who was robbed. This has sparked debate over whether 'DWTS' prioritized drama and fan popularity over actual merit.

"I find it very hard to believe Joey and Jenna got all the votes. Good dancer fine but not winner," a fan wrote after his win. "Joey won.. I’m not surprised but I’m surprised at the same time. The show was trying to push him as a winner the entire time," said another. "I literally can’t anymore, chandler has been the CLEAR winner since the beginning, not ilona nor joey are better in any way, like fuck off," added another.

I find it very hard to believe Joey and Jenna got all the votes. Good dancer fine but not winner #DWTS — Work Tips Anonymous (@WorkTipsAnonym1) November 27, 2024

Joey won.. I’m not surprised but I’m surprised at the same time. The show was trying to push him as a winner the entire time #dwts https://t.co/40o3gxq53b pic.twitter.com/edRrt2G3vb — jc ᯓ✦ (@filmaphobia) November 27, 2024

i literally can’t anymore, chandler has been the CLEAR winner since the beginning, not ilona nor joey are better in any way, like fuck off

#DWTS — marie (@pressedbae) November 27, 2024



Some fans have even accused the show of being 'rigged'. "Honestly I’m not mad that Joey won, I loved his Halloween dance and he’s improved so much and deserved it, but people being completely racist towards chandler and saying her dance was “underwhelming “ is crazy work.. rigged." Another fan claimed: "Did not vote for joey once this entire season and definitely did not expect him and ilona in the top two, him and chandler sure but goodness, chandler deserved that win and i wasn’t even a huge fan."

honestly I’m not mad that Joey won, I loved his Halloween dance and he’s improved so much and deserved it, but people being completely racist towards chandler and saying her dance was “underwhelming “ is crazy work.. rigged. #DWTS — ‎ ‎ No (@lolrandom000) November 27, 2024

did not vote for joey once this entire season and definitely did not expect him and ilona in the top two, him and chandler sure but goodness, chandler deserved that win and i wasn’t even a huge fan #DWTS — jae (@good4tom) November 27, 2024

Joey Graziadei received 30/30 scores on 'DWTS' redemption round

During the 'Dancing with the Stars' redemption round, Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson danced the Cha Cha, improving their previous performance. The judges were very pleased with the dancing.



Derek Hough enjoyed the precision and difficulty of the routine, thus he "en-Joyed" it. Bruno Tonioli said it was "polished to perfection" and that their synchronicity was outstanding. Carrie Ann Inaba loved that they have had a strong season so far and said they danced like they were "one."

The judges awarded Joey and Jenna a perfect score of 30/30, with each judge giving them a 10. This perfect score only shows how much Joey has risen, proving his capability of mastering even complicated choreography with precision and confidence.

Joey Graziadei reflects on winning 'DWTS' Season 33 (ABC)



Joey Graziadei says winning 'DWTS' means 'everything' to him

The winning title in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 for first place meant literally the whole world to Joey Graziadei. After taking the top honor, an elated Joey said the following words: "It means everything to me. This whole experience has been unbelievable, honestly." These words definitely showed how much of a really emotional ride it was on that season.



Following his win, Joey and his partner Jenna Johnson were lifted into the air by their fellow contestants and the professional dancers, in pure celebration and joy. For Jenna Johnson, this is her second 'Dancing with the Stars' win after winning the Season 26 show with Olympic gymnast Adam Rippon.