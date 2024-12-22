Bravo needs to take a tough call as Camille Grammer eyes full-time 'RHOBH' return

'RHOBH' friend Camille Grammer's frantic intrusion into the one conversation she was participating in on camera was blatant and desperate

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alumnus Camille Grammer just returned for Season 14, but is it time for her to make a full-time comeback? Viewers of 'RHOBH' are discussing that after she caused a stir by attending Kyle Richards's Denim & Diamonds event.

Before the episode aired, Camille posted Instagram pictures of Kyle's party, hinting at her upcoming comeback to 'RHOBH'. With Dorit Kemsley, whom she has labeled dull this season, Camille added drama.

Is she prepared to make a full-time comeback and start a new relationship with the resident fashionista on 'RHOBH'?

Camille Grammer joined 'RHOBH' Season 14 as 'friend' (Instagram/@therealcamille)

Camille Grammer's future on 'RHOBH' under lense

The 'RHOBH's Camille carried her diamond aloft for the first two seasons. She was dangerous, but in terms of entertainment value, she provided scene after scene.

Her psychic buddy accurately foresaw that Kyle would wind up alone, and she delivered viewers the dinner party from hell on her own. But after Season 4, she gradually disappeared into the Bravo vault and hasn't been seen on the show since.

Fans had an opportunity to consider if Camille should return after her triumphant return on the December 17 episode. The response was emphatically no.

Camille Grammer got into feud upon her 'RHOBH' Season 14 return (Instagram/@therealcamille)

Camille Grammer's return to 'RHOBH' was underwhelming

We had the unshakeable impression that Camille was sitting there, waiting for the ideal opportunity to poke fun at her bitter rival. The Beverly Beach entrepreneur clapped back, telling the Georgia peach, "I’m being open, honest, truthful, and transparent," after Sutton Stracke had finished addressing Dorit. "My life sucks right now. I am not in a good place at all, and I have zero tolerance for more bullsh*t.”

At this point, Camille decided to make fun of Dorit's ridiculous issues. That was the first error made by the former 'RHOBH' star.

Dorit tore Camille a new one and let her rip. Dorit stated, "Honey, you were a total c*nt to me," without pausing to let Camille finish her sentence.

The younger Camille would have been fully capable of retaliating against Dorit. Rather, she resembled a deer caught in headlights.

Dorit went on to mention a famous scene from 'RHOBH' Season 8. It was obvious that Camille had been resentful.

Camille Grammer eyeing to solidify her role on 'RHOBH' (Instagram/@therealcamille)

Bravo needs to take a call on Camille Grammer's future

Viewers found Camille's brief appearance to be awkward and startling. Bravo can do what she does best, which is the only reason she should even consider giving away a diamond.

The evil queen of the '90210 can uncover the secrets hidden in the woman's enormous closets. Furthermore, she caused Dorit to have a genuine emotional outburst, which will turn into a memorable scene for the vault.

We personally want to see more Camille, but rather than dragging viewers along, the network needs to make a sound decision.

They must at least reinstate Camille as a "friend of" if they want her to continue doing what she does best.